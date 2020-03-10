“The highlight was being able to see them work out and meeting with coach Drayton,” Wheaton said.

The nation’s No. 7-overall player said his Texas trip was a good experience overall, including the chance to reconnect with UT running backs coach Stan Drayton.

This week, the Lakeview Centennial standout has been a hot talking point for recruiting fans after Wheaton took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma on Monday and followed that up with a stop in Austin on Tuesday to check out the in-state Texas Longhorns.

Anytime Camar Wheaton takes a visit it’s big news. Wheaton’s the nation’s top running back prospect. He’s ranked as a five-star. He has schools from coast to coast in pursuit. Despite so many eyeballs watching his every recruiting move, Wheaton plays things close to the vest and does a good job of keeping people guessing.

The 6-1, 190-pound Wheaton and Drayton have been building on their relationship for quite a while and Wheaton has visited Texas before, but he said this visit gave him a bit more one-on-one time with Drayton. The two broke down elements of the Texas offense and talked some Xs and Os, which Wheaton said he enjoyed.

“(What was different) was just having more time to sit down, go over some stuff on the board,” Wheaton said.

The million dollar question everyone wants to know … which schools are standing out for the playmaking runner, and is the picture starting to come into focus at all. According to Wheaton, he’s still wide open and he likely won’t trim his list until closer to the end of the summer.

“I really don’t know right now. I’m still putting everything together,” he said.

Whether or not Texas will make that eventual cut remains to be seen, but Tuesday’s visit would seem to have helped UT’s chances. The thing that stands out about Texas, Wheaton said, is his relationship with the UT staff.

“I just like the coaches and how they treat people. And I just like the school,” Wheaton said.