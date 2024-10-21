Advertisement
in other news
Texas-Georgia match-ups ... Finally, one that looks pretty close on paper
A look at the match-ups with Georgia and where each team can attack.
• Jason Suchomel
Combined All-22 - Texas vs UGA
In this week's combined All-22 team between the Longhorns and Dawgs, a one-sided battle occurs on defense.
• Geoff Ketchum
The Deep Dig - Hayden Conner Skeleton Key
The Deep Dig breaks down the offense, including Hayden Conner's impressive play of late.
• Alex Dunlap
Wednesday’s Texas vs. Georgia injury report
The latest injury update before Saturday's showdown
• Anwar Richardson
Just a Bit Outside: For TX vs UGA ... "It starts up front"
Texas' run game offense and defense gives it an edge over Georgia in the clash of the SEC titans.
• Travis Galey
in other news
Texas-Georgia match-ups ... Finally, one that looks pretty close on paper
A look at the match-ups with Georgia and where each team can attack.
• Jason Suchomel
Combined All-22 - Texas vs UGA
In this week's combined All-22 team between the Longhorns and Dawgs, a one-sided battle occurs on defense.
• Geoff Ketchum
The Deep Dig - Hayden Conner Skeleton Key
The Deep Dig breaks down the offense, including Hayden Conner's impressive play of late.
• Alex Dunlap
Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets verbal commitment date
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Texas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OLB
- WR
- SDE
- PRO
- WR
- RB
- DT
- TE
- SDE
Advertisement
Advertisement