Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets verbal commitment date

Texas-Georgia match-ups ... Finally, one that looks pretty close on paper

Texas-Georgia match-ups ... Finally, one that looks pretty close on paper

A look at the match-ups with Georgia and where each team can attack.

 • Jason Suchomel
Combined All-22 - Texas vs UGA

Combined All-22 - Texas vs UGA

In this week's combined All-22 team between the Longhorns and Dawgs, a one-sided battle occurs on defense.

 • Geoff Ketchum
The Deep Dig - Hayden Conner Skeleton Key

The Deep Dig - Hayden Conner Skeleton Key

The Deep Dig breaks down the offense, including Hayden Conner's impressive play of late.

 • Alex Dunlap
Wednesday’s Texas vs. Georgia injury report

Wednesday’s Texas vs. Georgia injury report

The latest injury update before Saturday's showdown

 • Anwar Richardson
Just a Bit Outside: For TX vs UGA ... "It starts up front"

Just a Bit Outside: For TX vs UGA ... "It starts up front"

Texas' run game offense and defense gives it an edge over Georgia in the clash of the SEC titans.

 • Travis Galey

• Jason Suchomel
• Geoff Ketchum
• Alex Dunlap
Texas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
