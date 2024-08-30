The 6-2, 175-pound Ffrench visited Texas in April and then was back in Austin in June for an official visit. It was after those trips that the Longhorns really began to surge, with Ffrench at one time labeling Texas as his clear leader. He would later backtrack and say all four of his finalists were even, but there was always a feeling behind the scenes that Texas was in the pole position.

In a span of less than seven days, the Texas Longhorns have added two 5-star commitments. On Saturday, it was all-everything defender Jonah Williams who gave Texas a pledge. On Friday morning, it was the offense’s turn to celebrate, with 5-star receiver Jaime Ffrench announcing moments ago that he had committed to Texas.

On his official visit, Ffrench was hosted by freshman receiver Ryan Wingo, also an out-of-state recruit for Texas, and those two developed a strong connection.

“It’s a very similar situation with him being far from home and being a national kid. He was just giving me some touch points, some points on why I need to come to Texas and stuff like that,” Ffrench said after his official visit. “Really he was just showing me like a little brother role, taking me under his wing and showing me around, things like that.”

Over the course of his recruitment, Ffrench developed a strong connection with the Texas staff. He and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson were able to develop a strong bond and head coach Steve Sarkisian won over Ffrench’s entire family.

“The culture, the environment, the people in the building, coach Sark, coach Jackson, the family love that my family feels, not just me. We come here, we feel like we're loved for sure,” Ffrench said. “It's genuine. It's not fake.”

Another element that weighed in Texas’ favor was Sarkisian’s offensive reputation and the stacked quarterback room that the Longhorns have on campus, and on the way in the way of committed prospects.

“That’s another thing about Sark. He knows Xs and Os but he’s always going to keep a gunslinger for sure,” Ffrench said. “Even Dia Bell in 2026. That just lets me know how serious he is about that position for sure.”

Ffrench becomes the Longhorns' 19th commitment overall and is Texas’ second receiver commitment, joining Kaliq Lockett. Ranked No. 16 on the Rivals100, Ffrench is the Longhorns’ highest-rated commitment, coming in four spots higher than Jonah Williams. He’s the nation’s No. 2-ranked wide receiver prospect.

Scouting report from Rivals.com recruiting analyst John Garcia: “I think he’s a very complete wide receiver prospect, that’s something we don’t see or really talk about a lot in this trajectory rankings business. It’s always about what’s going to happen two or three years down the line. With Ffrench, you get a high floor. He’s big, physical, polished, has great hands. He plays with a Floridian edge that you want to see. He’s a willing blocker. He wants the football, wants to be an alpha, which is always big at that position.

“I’ve seen him dominate at just about every setting. .. he has the resume that stretches over as wide of a period of dominance as any receiver in the country. There are a lot of comps for him, I’m more in the Keenan Allen lane with him. He’s a polished , lengthy receiver who might not create separation with the most God-given speed and explosiveness, but with his route running he can create separation at all three levels.

“That said, he can still improve a ton in between the time he suits up in college. He can fill out more, enhance the strengths that make him a great route runner, be more physical, get stronger at the catch point, become an even better blocker. All of those things will come with some added bulk.”