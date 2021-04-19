Orangebloods - Five-star George's relationship with Beard, Maligi hasn't changed

“My last AAU season… it’s going to be a fun season. My personal goal is to just get better overall, become a leader of the team,” said George about the upcoming AAU season. “That's what I've been working on the most. Really for team goals, just go without any losses. If we're able to play in some adidas Gauntlet games, win all those.” George’s three-level scoring ability was on full display, which included an outstanding 41-point performance. With a strong perimeter jumper and a gift for terrorizing defenses in ball-screen action, the 6-4 guard routinely dissected helpless opposing defenses including when some of the state’s top guards defended him. However, George has been focusing on his defense the most because he wants to become just as impactful on that end of the floor, and he didn’t shy away from challenges. “I've been working on my defense, you know, getting that killer mentality on the defensive end. Not only can I score you but I can get to stop as well,” he responded about areas of his game he’s working on. “So, we're just working on that each and every day in practice.” As George continues to build stronger relationships with coaching staffs recruiting him, a critical component for his eventual decision-making progress will be finding a place that is able to hold him accountable on and off the court and cares for him. “Find a coach that can keep me accountable on and off the court,” responded George about what he’s looking for at the next level. “Know he cares, treats me good and the winning culture there. Everybody around me [being] in a good culture. That's really what I'm looking for.”

Prior to Chris Beard and Ulric Maligi leaving Texas Tech for Texas, the Red Raiders were thought to be one of the programs best positioned on George’s list. Right now, he’s hearing from most of the Big 12 consistently.



“I connect with Texas Tech, Now, connect with Texas. I used to talk to Jerrance (Howard) from Kansas, you know he moved but I still connect with him. So, a lot of the Big 12. That's really who I connect with the most,” said Geroge about recruiting.



Since Beard and Maligi have moved to Austin, their relationship with the five-star guard, who has been hearing from the duo since his sophomore year, hasn’t changed; the same connection between George and the coaches remains and he knows from past experiences how Beard and his staff coach.



“Really, it’s the same relationship with me and Ulric (Maligi). I talk to him every day. He told me his first one of the first recruits he contacted when he moved. I still know the connection is there. That’s pretty much it,” he said. “They coach hard. On my visit to Texas Tech, he told me they’re basketball crazy. They stay up late at night. They watch film. They’re really serious about it.”



Right now, don’t expect George to drop a list of favorites or top schools. Rather, he plans to commit before his senior high school season and after his AAU season.



“I'm probably not gonna do a list. I'm probably just gonna commit, [likely] before my senior season. So, after AAU, I'm able to commit somewhere,” he responded about a recruiting timetable.



What could complicate the recruiting process for colleges pursuing George is opportunities in professional basketball. George maintains right now he’s focused on college, but jumping to the NBA’s G-League or going overseas could be something to follow down the road.



“Looking at Jalen Green you know they set a new trend… going pro is the goal at the end of the day. Talking to my family, you know, education comes first in our household. So really I'm just looking at college right now that's the main goal,” George stated.