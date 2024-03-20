“I’m just willing to open my mind, start new things, start new beginnings,” Williams said. “That’s why I’m not really all in to staying in Texas.”

Absent from that list are three schools expected to be contenders – Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas. Williams says he’s not intent on leaving the state, just like he’s not locked in to stay close to home. He’s simply willing to go anywhere in the country that provides him the best opportunity.

Williams told Orangebloods.com that he’s planning to cut his list to five or six schools, possibly by the end of March, and he already has four official visits locked in. Those trips – to Oregon, USC, LSU and Ohio State – could give us a sneak peek as to which programs are in good standing.

Five-star safety Jonah Williams dropped a group of 12 finalists back in November, but the picture could be getting a bit more clear for the Galveston Ball standout.

Though he doesn’t have an official visit set to Texas, Williams will be in Austin on April 6 to watch a Longhorn spring practice.

“Texas fits in my top schools. I really like Texas,” Williams said. “I really like the coaching staff. Coach (Blake) Gideon, he’s always staying in contact. I’m just (going on the visit) to build stronger relationships with the coaches.”

At one point, Texas was recruiting the 6-3, 200-pound Williams as a linebacker. The Longhorns are now recruiting him at his preferred position, safety.

“At first they were trying to move me to linebacker, but when coach Choate left (Gideon) was like ‘I’m going to try to keep you in my room as long as possible,’” Williams said. “Coach Gideon is a great coach. I feel like he can build me up to go to the next level.”

Though he’s keeping an open mind to all the schools on his list, especially those he’ll be visiting this spring and summer, Williams notes that two schools really have his attention.

“I really like Oregon and OU. They’re a big part of my recruitment right now,” Williams said.

Also a star on the baseball field, Williams hopes to play both sports in college. Programs like USC, Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma are recruiting him for both sports.

“It’s very important. God-willing, I’ll be able to play both at whatever school I choose to commit to,” Williams said. “Baseball is a very big part of where I’ll be committing.”

Williams is the No. 13-ranked player in the country by Rivals.com and is the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Texas. He’s the nation’s top-ranked safety prospect.