football
FIVE-STAR: Texas signee Johntay Cook earns elite status
Cole Patterson
•
Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
Johntay Cook has earned his fifth star in the final Rivals rankings update. Cook jumps up to No. 24 in the nation and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle. He is the third five-star prospect in the Longhorns' class to reach that status, along with quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill.
The Texas signee proved to be one of the most dangerous and explosive wideouts in his class on Friday nights. He displays elite route running and separates with ease against high-quality competition. As a senior at DeSoto, Cook grabbed 84 passes for 1,478 yards and a whopping 22 touchdowns.
Cook helped lead DeSoto to its first state championship since 2016 this December to cap-off his high school career. In the state title game at AT&T Stadium, he hauled in five receptions for 168 yards and a score. That included a 55-yard touchdown reception that opened the scoring in the game.
He made a strong case for his fifth star on the field during the fall. However, it was at the UA All-American Game where he really turned heads and made it clear that he was one of the nation’s elite.
“Cook plays with such confidence (some would say cockiness) but he’s a dynamic route runner, competitive as they come and then he can get open and make catches against anybody. Branch had the better game but they were both great during the week of practice,” wrote Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
Johntay Cook has the ability to be an immediate difference-maker in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. His route running is college-ready and by enrolling early, the five-star has the opportunity to go through spring practices, which could prove to be important come the fall.