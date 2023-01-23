Johntay Cook has earned his fifth star in the final Rivals rankings update. Cook jumps up to No. 24 in the nation and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle. He is the third five-star prospect in the Longhorns' class to reach that status, along with quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill.

The Texas signee proved to be one of the most dangerous and explosive wideouts in his class on Friday nights. He displays elite route running and separates with ease against high-quality competition. As a senior at DeSoto, Cook grabbed 84 passes for 1,478 yards and a whopping 22 touchdowns.

Cook helped lead DeSoto to its first state championship since 2016 this December to cap-off his high school career. In the state title game at AT&T Stadium, he hauled in five receptions for 168 yards and a score. That included a 55-yard touchdown reception that opened the scoring in the game.