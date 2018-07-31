Five-star UT priority will release a list soon, discussed Coleman and more
When Will Baker put the finishing touches on his AAU career, after making a move to play for Team Hard Work on the Under Armour circuit, he wanted to showcase his versatility, and how it can impact...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news