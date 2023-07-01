ARLINGTON, Texas - Jordon Johnson-Rubell has made his decision. The four-star Rivals100 defensive back narrowed his list of more than 30 offers down to four earlier this week, with Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU making the cut.

The Longhorns are the team left standing. Johnson-Rubell announced his decision live with Rivals.com on Saturday in Arlington, Texas in front of friends and family. Steve Sarkisian beat out premier competition for a priority defensive back target.

"I want to be a part of the new Texas in the SEC," Johnson-Rubell told Rivals.com. "They'll be in the SEC when I get there, and it's always the best to play the best competition. I want to compete for a national championship in my home state."

Johnson-Rubell is originally from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, jumping onto college radars at Brewer as a freshman. The four-star defender since transferred to Florida powerhouse IMG Academy, but he has stayed true to his Texas roots.

He returned to the Lone Star State for his official visit to Texas last weekend. That trip to Austin helped him envision himself in burnt orange and reminded him of the possibility of winning big in his home state.

"I know a lot of guys on the team, and I'm a firm believer that we're going to win," Johnson-Rubell said. "We have the chemistry and communication with all of us being from the same areas of Texas."

Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon led the way in this recruitment. The former Longhorns defensive back pitched a versatile role to Johnson-Rubell, something that has the four-star intrigued.

"Coach Gideon gave me a very good blueprint of how I would fit in the defense. Just being versatile - a guy that can blitz, cover, play post safety, and corner, if I need to," he said. "I like the way that I fit in their scheme."

Johnson-Rubell's relationship with Gideon carried a lot of weight as he sorted through the contenders for his commitment. He felt most comfortable playing for Gideon in Austin due to the bond that they formed throughout the process.

"The way that coach Gideon has been recruiting me has been amazing. He never missed a beat and always stayed in contact," the four-star safety said. "He wasn't over-recruiting me, he was just making sure that I was comfortable. And he's already taught me things on film."

Now in the boat, Johnson-Rubell is shifting his focus to recruiting players to join him. Among the players on his wish-list are five-star defensive end Colin Simmons and Rivals100 defensive back Corian Gipson.

Ultimately, Saturday's commitment gives Johnson-Rubell the opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream: play college football on a big stage in his home state in front of those closest to him.

"I left Texas when I was 15 to go chase my dreams. Now, I'm coming back to chase my dreams and play in front of my family," said Johnson-Rubell. "They come and see me play and win in my home state."

