Four-star Jaden Allen 'locked in' with Longhorns commitment

“I know where to line up with the routes and stuff,” Allen said. “So, it has (improved my game at defensive back).”

Allen worked out at cornerback on Saturday at the Longhorns’ elite camp. Still, the experience that he has gained at wideout this offseason has helped him become an even better defensive back.

The younger Allen has emerged as one of the best all-around playmakers in the Lone Star State. He is among the better defensive backs in his class and has proven to be a legitimate weapon out wide, performing well in multiple camp settings this spring and summer.

Aledo (Texas) two-way playmaker Jaden Allen was the first prospect to commit to the Longhorns in the 2024 recruiting cycle. It only made sense for Allen to commit to play his college ball in Austin after his older brother, Bryan Allen Jr. , inked with Texas last December.

The Aledo standout committed to the Longhorns in late December. Since then, things have slowed down in his recruitment. Michigan State is a program that recently extended an offer to the talented prospect out of the Metroplex, but Allen remains focused on the burnt orange.

“(Texas) is probably the only school (I will visit),” Allen told Orangebloods. “I’m locked in."

Allen mentioned that one person that he is recruiting to join him on the Forty Acres is Rivals100 defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell. The two grew up together in the Metroplex and are both regarded as two of the top players in their class.

“Jordon (Johnson-Rubell),” Allen said of who he is recruiting to join him in the Texas 2024 class. “He’s from Brewer (Texas) but he goes to IMG (Academy) now. It would be awesome (to play with him). I don’t know if he’s going to play safety or corner, but wherever he’s going to play, he’s going to be good.”

Allen shined at Rivals Camp and at the UA Dallas Camp this spring at wide receiver. He is open to playing either side of the ball on the collegiate level, noting that he just wants to help his team win wherever he ultimately lines up.

Rivals currently ranks Jaden Allen as a 5.9 four-star recruit, the No. 40 prospect in the 2024 cycle, No. 5 player in the state of Texas, and the No. 4 athlete nationally. Allen is a part of an early two-man haul for the Longhorns, joining fellow four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton in the class.