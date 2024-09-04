“It was good. It was domination, what I expected,” Williams said. “It was a good game, good atmosphere. I had a good time all around.”

Williams, out of Fort Bend Marshall, said it was a good experience and he was impressed by the performance Texas put on the field.

The Longhorns didn’t host a huge number of recruits for their season-opening game against Colorado State, but the Texas staff did bring in some Longhorn commitments in addition to some uncommitted prospects. One of the top uncommitted prospects in attendance was 2026 safety Isaiah Williams , who already holds a Texas offer.

Originally, Williams was set to visit College Station to watch Texas A&M host Notre Dame, but he changed his plans at the last minute and came to Austin with teammate Caleb Chester.

During the visit, Williams got a chance to interact with the Texas coaches, who let him know they’d love to have him as a part of their program.

“I talked to coach (Blake) Gideon, Sark, coach Terry Joseph after the game and before the game,” Williams said. “They were just telling me that they want me, once again, I’m a top priority. They’re just waiting on me now. We’re still trying to build that relationship to the next level. It’s all coming together now.”

The 6-1, 180-pound Williams is planning to cut his list soon. The Longhorns are a program that’s likely to make the cut.

“They’ll play a strong factor in my top schools, I can say that for sure,” Williams said. “They’re been recruiting me hard since my freshman year, never let up on me.”

Williams is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He holds more than 20 scholarship offers.