Friday fun - Longhorns add commitment from OL Connor Robertson

It’s been a banner day of offensive line recruiting for the Texas Longhorns. Moments ago, Texas picked up its second offensive line commitment in the 2022 class when Connor Robertson announced that he had given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

The 6-4, 295-pound Robertson chose Texas over Stanford, Northwestern and Southern Cal.

Out of Austin Westlake, Robertson has been a regular fixture on the Texas campus growing up and over the course of his recruitment. He took an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres in early June when the dead period ended and followed that up with an official visit the weekend of June 18. That trip went well, but a visit to UT’s offensive line nemesis, Stanford, took place on June 25. After taking some time to think about his options, Robertson decided to stick with the hometown option and selected the Longhorns.

“I was really happy that I got to meet more of the coaches, learn more about the school with academics and athletics,” Robertson said after his Texas official visit. “Obviously meeting the recruits that were there was big. There was great talent this weekend. Meeting those dudes and getting to know them was awesome. It was just a great experience overall.”

Robertson already has a connection with guys like Texas commitments Kristopher Ross and Maalik Murphy. During his official visit, he also clicked with some top UT targets, including 5-star prospects Kelvin Banks and Denver Harris. One of the biggest selling points for the Longhorns was Robertson’s bond with offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“Overall, his message was really good, was to the point, just about what he would do to help improve my game, the potential they saw in me. Overall, my conversations with coach Flood, and they always have been, were amazing,” Robertson said.

Robertson is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.