“It was great. He got to go down and talk to coach (Steve Sarkisian), coach (Terry) Joseph,” said Black’s father, Keith Black. “Actually he got to sit down with Michael Huff, which we didn’t get to do on the official because he was out of town. He got to sit down with Kobe, so that was really good.”

Black has been a regular visitor to the 40 Acres over the course of his recruitment, but this trip presented something new for the blue-chip defender. Black and his father got some time with former Longhorn all-American defensive back Michael Huff, who currently serves as Assistant Director of Player Development for the Longhorns.

Before the dead period kicked in today, Rivals100 cornerback Kobe Black took an opportunity last weekend to see a couple of the in-state schools he’s considering. Black, out of Waco Connally, made his way to Austin on Friday to see the Texas Longhorns and on Saturday he headed to College Station to check out Texas A&M.

Black has similar goals to what Huff accomplished both on the gridiron and in his post-football career. Like Huff, Black wants to win awards and have a long, successful football career. And like Huff, he wants to be a successful businessman once his football career ends.

“He pretty much told Kobe, whatever he wants to do, he’s going to have to work for it. He pretty much has done or is doing everything Kobe wants to do,” Keith Black said. “He’s actually doing real estate where he buys places and flips them. That’s something Kobe wants to do. He’s part owner of an NBA team. That’s different avenues Kobe could do if he wanted to. That really worked out well, that was a good conversation we had with him.

“Also he’s a big sneaker guy. He’s got shoe stores. He told us they’re about to open one in Austin. That’s another thing he and Kobe have in common. He was a freshman all-American, Thorpe award winner, that’s what Kobe wants to do. But he has to work to get there.”

At A&M, Black and his mother got to sit down with DB coach TJ Rushing and head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“He enjoyed it. I know they went over their depth chart, where Kobe fits in, where he would fit in there,” Keith Black said.

Black took June official visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio State. He’s set to visit Alabama and LSU in the fall and then will work towards a decision.

“He’s got a couple more official visits,” Keith Black said. “Then he wants to kind of figure it out then. I know he wanted to do it later on, but he may do it closer.”

The Longhorns should remain strong contenders all the way until the finish line.

“They’re really strong. Really strong,” Keith Black said of Texas’s position. “I think him and coach Joseph have a really good connection, a good relationship. And coach Sark too. He really enjoys coach Sark, calling him and talking to him. He has a really good relationship with him too. Really the whole coaching staff. When we go down there, they’re all there to say hello and talk to him.”

Black ranks No. 34 on the Rivals100 and is the No. 5-ranked player in the state of Texas.