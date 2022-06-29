From recruited to recruiter: UT commit Johntay Cook has eyes on top talent

It did not take very long for DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Johntay Cook to commit to the Longhorns following Arch Manning’s decision. Texas has long been viewed as the team to beat for Cook, and that only became more apparent when Manning made the call last Thursday.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have made Cook a top priority from day one. The staff zeroed in on Cook early on in their tenure with the Longhorns, building a relationship and selling the electric pass catcher on playing his college ball in Austin.

Cook quickly developed a friendship with Manning during the recruiting process. The two were major targets for Texas in the 2023 class, and they hit it off at a Texas prospect camp last summer. Since then, the two discussed teaming up on the next level.

“We’ve been building on our relationship for well over a year now. We’ve been keeping in contact, and it’s no secret that we want to play together on the next level. He’ll make it easier for me, and I’ll make it easier for him. All he’ll have to do is throw the ball, and all I’ll have to do is catch it. It’s that easy.”

Now officially in the Longhorns’ class, Johntay Cook is putting on his recruiting hat. He is determined to help Texas build a class that will turn around things on the 40 Acres.