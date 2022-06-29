From recruited to recruiter: UT commit Johntay Cook has eyes on top talent
It did not take very long for DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Johntay Cook to commit to the Longhorns following Arch Manning’s decision. Texas has long been viewed as the team to beat for Cook, and that only became more apparent when Manning made the call last Thursday.
Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns have made Cook a top priority from day one. The staff zeroed in on Cook early on in their tenure with the Longhorns, building a relationship and selling the electric pass catcher on playing his college ball in Austin.
Cook quickly developed a friendship with Manning during the recruiting process. The two were major targets for Texas in the 2023 class, and they hit it off at a Texas prospect camp last summer. Since then, the two discussed teaming up on the next level.
“We’ve been building on our relationship for well over a year now. We’ve been keeping in contact, and it’s no secret that we want to play together on the next level. He’ll make it easier for me, and I’ll make it easier for him. All he’ll have to do is throw the ball, and all I’ll have to do is catch it. It’s that easy.”
Now officially in the Longhorns’ class, Johntay Cook is putting on his recruiting hat. He is determined to help Texas build a class that will turn around things on the 40 Acres.
Cook has his eyes set on some of the best of the best in the Lone Star State. From elite cornerback Malik Muhammad to five-star defensive lineman David Hicks Jr., Cooks is selling the elite prospects in the Lone Star State to stay home and join him with the Longhorns.
“The best in Texas should stay in Texas,” Cook said. “Why leave your state where you were built and where everybody found out who you were to go play somewhere else? You can just stay in Texas and put on and represent your state."
The Metroplex talent receiver sees the potential for the top talent in the state to pull off something big on the collegiate level by teaming up together.
“Just think about it -- imagine if the top-10 recruits in our class went to Texas,” Cook said. “The best in Texas stay in Texas.”
Johntay Cook has put his recruiting hat on and is determined to help the Longhorns keep the top talent in the state and bring them to Austin.