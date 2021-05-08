 Orangebloods - Frustrating loss for No. 6 Texas sets up Sunday rubber match at No. 3 TCU
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 18:02:30 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Frustrating loss for No. 6 Texas sets up Sunday rubber match at No. 3 TCU

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods
Director of Basketball Coverage
@DMcComasOB

The No. 6 Longhorns (37-12, 14-6) found out the hard way baserunning is a critical part of baseball games too, especially against great teams on the road. After its thrilling win last night, Texas couldn’t find the big, two-out hit and committed three costly baserunning errors, which resulted in a 2-1 loss to No. 3 TCU (34-11, 16-4). Tomorrow, the two teams will play a rubber match at 1:00 p.m.

Texas finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. (@TexasBaseball)
During the first three innings, Texas committed uncharacteristically terrible baserunning errors in each inning. Zach Zubia tried to go first-to-third with two outs on an Ivan Melendez single in the first inning, and was thrown out easily; with runners on the corners and no outs in the second inning, Cam Williams inexplicably broke for home on a routine chopper back to the pitcher and was tagged out after a short rundown; Texas was able to push a run across in the third inning thanks to a TCU error when Mike Antico tagged to advance to third on a deep fly out, but Mitchell Daly later tried to take third on a one-out grounder at the shortstop, which ended poorly...

