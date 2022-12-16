It is Texas State Championship Week in the Lone Star State, and several Texas Longhorns commits and top targets are in action. The first two days of action have come and gone, leaving Friday and Saturday. Here is what Texas fans should pay attention to during all of the state championship action in Jerry’s World. *****

SOUTH OAK CLIFF VS. PNG

Friday, 7:00 p.m. The Skinny: Malik Muhammad and Billy Walton headline a talented South Oak Cliff squad that is vying for their second consecutive state championship. The two Texas pledges have played big roles this postseason as SOC has suffocated opposing offenses during their playoff run. Texas A&M pledge Jayvon Thomas has been a game-changer with his ability to impact the game at running back. 2025 OL Christian Jackson is an intriguing talent for PNG that will look to set the tone against a stout SOC front. *****

ALEDO VS. COLLEGE STATION

Saturday, 11:00 p.m. The Skinny: Aledo is headlined by 2024 Texas commitment Jaden Allen. The four-star athlete has been impressive at cornerback, locking down receivers throughout his junior campaign. In addition to Allen, 2024 linebacker Davhon Keys has had a strong junior season and 2026 Texas legacy WR Kaydon Finely has come on very strong in the postseason and is a prospect ascending at the right time for the Bearcats. College Station linebacker Chantz Johnson leads the Cougars on defense. *****

DESOTO VS. AUSTIN VANDEGRIFT

Saturday, 3:00 p.m. The Skinny: DeSoto dropped two games in the regular season - to Duncanville and Saint Frances Academy (Md.) - but have hit a different gear in the playoffs. The Eagles blew the doors off Denton Guyer for much of the semifinal contest to get to AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2016. Longhorns pledges Johntay Cook and Tre Wisner have each stepped up in critical moments for DeSoto. 2025 RB Deondrae Riden Jr. has been a breakout performer in the playoffs, and 2024 4-star DB Mario Buford is a big-time talent at corner. Clemson pledge Ian Reed is the headliner for Vandegrift, who stunned Katy on a last second field goal to advance to AT&T Stadium. *****

DUNCANVILLE VS. NORTH SHORE