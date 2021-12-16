GameChangers: My favorite underrated prospects that did not sign with Texas

Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code ORANGEBLOODS20 https://gamechangerpatch.com/discount/ORANGEBLOODS20 ***

The first day of the early signing period has come and gone, and there was a ton of movement. It is always a lot of fun to follow where each player ends up, particularly those that you have covered and/or have seen play in person. With that said, I have listed a handful of prospects that I consider to be a little underrated or under the radar that I think can have success on the next level. Note: this list is compiled of prospects that did not sign with Texas and, for the most part, that I covered during the 2021 football season.

Chase Sowell – Chase Sowell caught my eye early on this season in Humble Atascocita’s upset victory over Allen. Sowell is a silky-smooth player that consistently shows the ability to stretch the field vertically. He has solid hands and always finds a way to get himself open. A talented baseball player, Sowell is a bit of a late bloomer on the gridiron. Colorado landed Sowell just before signing day.

Major Everhart – One of the most explosive players in the state, Major Everhart is one of the most underrated prospects in Texas. He has legit game-breaking ability and explosiveness and can score from anywhere on the football field. Get the ball in his hands and good things are bound to happen. TCU inked the Amarillo Tascosa product.

Jordyn Tyson – Tyson is a smooth route runner and really took his game to another level this fall. While he does not have elite speed or do anything special, Tyson was the focal point of the Allen offense and consistently hurt defenses throughout the year. He is a weapon in the intermediate game as well as down the field. He signed with Colorado.

Bryson Donnell – Bryson Donnell shares a backfield with Alabama-signee Jamarion Miller, but he is a terrific player in his own right. The Texas Tech signee is dangerous running and catching the ball, possessing the speed to turn the corner and out-run angles on a consistent basis. His four-touchdown performance against Allen earlier this year demonstrated the kind of player he can be on the next level.

Jalon Peoples – Cedar Hill defensive back Jalon Peoples had an outstanding season for the Longhorns. The Texas Tech signee was tasked with defending the top receiver on the opposing team each and every week, and he always more than held his own. His battle against Johnaty Cook was a treat to watch. Peoples has above average size at 6-foot, 175 to go along with terrific coverage ability.

Kevin Jennings – Dallas South Oak Cliff is playing for a state championship on Saturday, and quarterback Kevin Jennings is arguably the biggest reason why. Jennings is the point guard for a talented Golden Bears team, always spreading the ball around and finding the open receiver. He is an accurate passer that can make throws at all levels of the field. Jennings is impressive in the pocket, but he also shows the ability to make plays off-script and with different arm angles. SMU offered late, and the Mustangs welcomed him into their class on Wednesday.

Damien Martinez – Damien Martinez is one of the top backs in a state loaded with talented running backs. The Oregon State signee was a finalist for the Tom Landry award, thanks to multiple monster performances during the season. He is a power back, which makes his projection to the next level a little tricky, but he is a very impressive player. He is a tough runner between the tackles with excellent contact balance. Once he sees the hole, he bursts through it and has enough speed to break a long run.

CJ Nelson – CJ Nelson is an electric slot receiver out of North Richland Hills. Nelson is a fundamentally sound route runner with great short-area quickness. He is terrific at creating separation and giving his quarterback a window to throw the ball into. A three-sport athlete, Nelson is still growing at the wide receiver position and has exciting upside. Houston signed Nelson this week.

Owen Pewee – Harold Perkins is the star on Cy Park, but Owen Pewee is a talented prospect in his own right. Playing both ways at linebacker and running back, Pewee is a great athlete and is a steal for Jeff Traylor. He gets sideline to sideline in a hurry and flies all over the field. Pewee has a great frame and is an explosive football player.