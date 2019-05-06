Jaylen Garth has been committed to Texas for the better part of three months, and the Port Neches-Groves standout took his UT official visit over the weekend. Garth, a four-star offensive lineman, said it was a good experience overall, especially the opportunity to hang out with the current Longhorn players and fellow Texas o-line commitments Logan Parr and Jake Majors.

“What stood out was just how well the players already treated us when we got there,” Garth said. “We had our hosts and we really got to bond with the other offensive linemen. It was just great to be there.”



During the official visit, Garth and the other prospects spent time seeing the UT facilities, they ate good food and even hung out at Texas head coach Tom Herman’s house for a bit on Saturday. On the football side, Garth said he got a lot of opportunities to talk with the Texas coaches, including offensive line coach Herb Hand. In his talks with Hand, Garth said it was shown to him that he should be able to settle in quickly to Texas’ offensive line practices once he gets to campus.