GIF Breakdown: Chris Beard Motion Offense

New Texas head coach Chris Beard, a student of Bobby Knight’s, runs a version of the motion offense, the entire point of which is to create as much spacing as possible for open shots and drives to the lane. Beard utilizes off-ball screens quite a bit to initiate offense in the half court. Watch below how much movement there is by players without the ball. They run three separate screens here in order to allow for the post cut by #11. This is much different than Shaka Smart’s system that relies heavily on guard play to make the decisions in initiating offense. In this position-less system, anyone can make these passes, and screening is not just meant for big men in the PNR.



Here’s another example of an off-ball screen leading to a good look at the rim. Watch #2 for Tech set the screen on the wing and force the switch, creating confusion and leading to an open look for #23, who lays it in easily. #5 for Oklahoma misses his assignment and it’s over before he can recover to the post.



In another clip here, watch how #2 sets two screens in a row. He screens for #12, who then curls back and attempts to get open by the basket, and then sets for #10, who passes the ball off and immediately cuts to the rim. This is another common practice in the motion offense: cutting as soon as a player has passed the ball. Here it leads to an easy reverse layup for #10.



Another possession, another off-ball screen leading to points. Watch how #2 sets the screen for #23, who curls off it towards the basket, gets set up with the ball in the mid-post, and uses a beautiful spin move for the lay-in. Also watch #32 set the screen for #12, who cuts across the court to the opposite corner. Though #12 doesn’t get the ball on this possession, the amount of movement created benefits the play by taking Iowa State’s #23 to the wing. The more screening there is, the higher chance that the offense can create mismatches.



Watch below how #10 for Texas Tech passes off the ball then immediately makes a move towards the rack. He gets the pass in the post then rips through the defender for the easy lay-in.



Here, watch #23 send the ball to the wing before making a dash to the cup, catching the pass in stride and finishing. #32 sets the off-ball screen and allows for freedom of movement for the eventual scorer.



Below, see how the initial ball handler passes to #0 and then flares out for what could be an open look; however, #1 cuts in from the wing, fakes a screen against the defense, sees an opening, and takes it to the hoop. #0 for Texas Tech looks off #2 for Kansas, who assumes the ball is going out to the three-point line after the flare out. This creates just enough time for #1 on Texas Tech to make his move.



In this clip, notice #12 take his defender to the perimeter, faking like he might pop out for a shot from deep. Once his defender, #23 for West Virginia, is committed, he cuts immediately back to the basket, beating the entire defense and giving himself an easy layup. He pump fakes to get the defender in the air and then puts it off the glass for two.

