GIF Breakdown: Devin Askew, PG, Kentucky Transfer

Devin Askew is a sophomore PG who transferred from the University of Kentucky to play for Chris Beard’s Longhorns. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Askew struggled to adjust to the college game, and his numbers reflected that. In 29 minutes per contest, he averaged 6.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 2.9 APG on 34.5% from the field and 27.8% from three. Despite his poor FG%, he shot 80.6% from the line, meaning his mechanics aren’t bad and he could develop into a much better shooter. Unlike the other prospects for whom I’ve made these GIF breakdowns, Askew is much more of a project than a completed product. He’s shown flashes of really good playmaking and defense, but has had trouble scoring consistently. Askew made his mark more last year as a distributor than a as a bucket-getter. He averaged more assists (2.9) than turnovers (2.0), which is a good sign, although two turnovers per game with his usage of just 15% is concerning. For reference, Marcus Carr had a usage of 28.5% and had 2.3 turnovers per game. He made some impressive plays this year anyway. Here is an example of his finding the cutting man in transition. Though not an explosive athlete, he’s able to use his handle here to put him in position for a flashy pass that leads to a dunk for Kentucky.



Here’s another clip of Askew in transition, this time laying it off the backboard for a teammate for the alley-oop. Watch his defensive awareness at the beginning of the play, picking up the loose ball and immediately turning it into a fast-break opportunity. He realizes he’ll get blocked if he puts up a lay-up attempt, so he uses his basketball IQ to make the right decision. He’s aware of the trailing man and gets it to him in the only way possible.



Below is another example of his court vision in action. He takes the look at the three-point line, dribbles closer to the basket, realizes his shot may be blocked, then throws the lob to the center for another alley. The Florida defense collapses to the ball handler and the post players are out of position, making for an easy two.



Askew is a solid defensive player, despite the complaints about his offense. Watch him read the post pass here and intercept it, leading to a transition possession. He’s able to get in position and avoid fouling the intended recipient of the feed.



Here’s another example of his defense. He is essentially playing free safety on this series, and intercepts the pass before gliding to the rim and laying it in against arch-rival Louisville. As evidenced throughout, Askew likes playing in transition, and has more success there than he does in the half-court.



As mentioned before, Askew’s biggest problem was his production as a scorer. At 6.5 PPG, and a PER of 8.0, he was very inefficient shooting the basketball. Look at these stats from the season (these stats may be hard to read for those on mobile - apologies in advance for that).

