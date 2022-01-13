GIF Breakdown: Texas dominates Oklahoma
Tuesday night, Oklahoma came to town to take on the no. 21 Longhorns in what felt like a must-win for Texas. The 'Horns heeded the call and won 66-52 behind a really impressive first half that saw ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news