GIF Breakdown: Timmy Allen, F, Utah Transfer

Timmy Allen is a forward from the University of Utah that transferred to Chris Beard’s Longhorns in the offseason. Here’s a breakdown of his game.​ Allen's another prospect that has high upside on both sides of the ball. He will be another day-one starter acquired through the transfer portal. And like the actor Tim Allen, he’s here to make some home improvements. Allen, a 6’6” forward who has been named to the all-Pac-12 team twice, including a first-team selection in 2020-21, will make an immediate impact with the Longhorns this season. Averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game last year, Allen was forced to be the leading scorer, rebounder, and assist man on a struggling Utes squad that finished with a 12-13 record. Like fellow transfer Tre Mitchell, Allen was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, playing initially for Utah before transferring to Austin. Timmy Allen is a good athlete that likes to put the ball on the floor. He’s not afraid to go up against bigger guys either, as you can see on the and-one below. He flies past Evan Mobley here and hits the shot, drawing a foul in the process.



Here, he takes it off the rebound, goes coast-to-coast, and double-clutches in mid-air for the basket and the foul. The body control is impressive, as is the ability to finish through contact.



He’s creative around the rim as well, using a spin move here to shake the defender and get the easy lay-in.



Here, he backs down McDonald’s All-American Khalil Whitney, who’s 6’6”, 205-lbs himself with a 7’0 wingspan. He’s able to bully his way to the basket and score over Whitney’s outstretched arms. The up-and-under move is something he uses regularly in the paint.



Below, he utilizes a back screen to cut behind the defense. He’s too fast for the Cal defenders, and makes them pay with the slam. He moves well without the ball, as evidenced here.



A word that comes to mind with his game is “crafty.” He has an impressive understanding of basketball and is able to exploit opponents with second-chance points and open looks on cuts he makes. He’s a good passer for his position as well, averaging nearly four assists per game in his junior season at Utah. Here, he initiates the pick-and-pop action for an open three. This is something the Longhorns can run regularly with Allen and Tre Mitchell, since Allen is enough of a threat to take it to the paint and Mitchell has a good enough shot to hit from deep with consistency.



Below, Allen drives it into the post coming off of a screen. Like me when playing golf, he finds himself in the trap, but still makes a very athletic and cerebral pass out of the post to a wide-open three-point shooter, who drains it. This shows court vision and awareness - the fact that he avoided turning it over in this defensive situation illustrates an advanced feel for the offense.



An underrated part of Allen’s game is his defense. Generally guarding the perimeter, he can clog up passing lanes and force turnovers or deflect passes out of bounds. He averaged 1.3 steals per game this past season, which would have led the Longhorns last year and is tied with Marcus Carr for the most for any transfer player. He also led his team in defensive win shares. In the example below, he anticipates the pass and makes a move to tap it away from the Cal offensive player, forcing a turnover. Combine his understanding of the game with his frame and athleticism, and he will absolutely be one of the best perimeter defenders for Texas this season. In a conference that features high-level guard play, this type of player archetype will be massive for overall success on the defensive side of the ball.



Watch his defense in the following clip. Note his ability to keep the driving guard in front of him, not taking a bad angle or allowing an easy shot. He keeps his body towards the driver, forces him to the baseline, and maintains position to prevent a good look. He’s not an elite shot-blocker by any means, but he’s good at preventing drives to the rack. This will come into play, especially in Beard’s no-middle defensive sets, where forcing guys to the baseline is the primary idea.

