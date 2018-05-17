Calvin Anderson and Tre Watson are in a similar position in their academic and athletic careers, and those similarities are a part of the reason both graduate transfers will be playing their final year of college football at the University of Texas.

Anderson, an offensive lineman who previously played at Rice, and Watson, a running back who recently graduated from Cal, both committed to Texas this spring. Anderson committed first and then became an active recruiter for the Longhorns, including spending a lot of time with Watson during Watson’s official visit in mid-April. Being able to relate to Anderson’s situation and the decision that led him to choose Texas over the likes of Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma was a big selling point for Watson, who wound up choosing the Texas over Texas Tech and LSU.

“That definitely played a factor, having someone come in in the same situation as me,” Watson said. “We want to win, we have the same goals. We feel like going into this situation, it’s a great opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. I talk to (Anderson) maybe once a day, every other day. We’ve been very interactive. I feel like he’s my brother already. I’m just ready to get there, show that we can compete with the best of the best.”

Ironically, it could be Anderson’s play as the Longhorns’ potential starting left tackle that could help springboard Watson to a solid season if things go according to plan. When the two first met, Anderson said he and Watson hit it off immediately and they realized they had many of the same goals for their last year of college football – including making a big impact on a program that would provide them exposure and give them a chance to win a lot of ball games. Texas checked all the boxes for both players.

“I’m really excited about Tre going there. I met him for the first time when he came to the spring game. I didn’t need to say much. His film speaks for what his abilities are,” Anderson said. “He’s in the same position as me, trying to prepare for next level with this last year.

“We just sat down, talked and I said ‘Hey, what do we want do this year, what imprint do you want to leave on college football before we go?’ We kind of came to the idea that being able to make an imprint on college football at the University of Texas was unquestionable.”

Watson will head to Austin next Friday. Anderson will report on May 29. Once they’re on campus, both said they’re ready to hit the ground running. Both players have been hard at work this spring getting their bodies in peak physical condition to make sure they’re prepared. Anderson has been doing workouts sent to him by Texas strength and conditioning coach Yancy McKnight, while Watson has been focused on rehabbing an ACL injury he suffered early in the 2017 season.

“I have been exited this whole semester, especially when I signed with Texas. I had a specific goal I was working towards. It’s been excitement, but also, it’s been working every day, constant communication with coach McKnight, who I can’t wait to work with,” Anderson said. “I think he’s going to be a reason behind a lot of my growth this summer. I got the workouts from him, trying to get those in. I haven’t felt disconnected because of the amount of work I’ve put in.

“My commitment Texas is twofold, goes both ways. I have a responsibility to this university for giving me a chance to help them in every way possible to win games this year. I’ll be doing my best to maximize my ability to help the team and this offensive line.”