Grad transfers Anderson, Watson hoping they're the missing pieces for Texas
Calvin Anderson and Tre Watson are in a similar position in their academic and athletic careers, and those similarities are a part of the reason both graduate transfers will be playing their final year of college football at the University of Texas.
Anderson, an offensive lineman who previously played at Rice, and Watson, a running back who recently graduated from Cal, both committed to Texas this spring. Anderson committed first and then became an active recruiter for the Longhorns, including spending a lot of time with Watson during Watson’s official visit in mid-April. Being able to relate to Anderson’s situation and the decision that led him to choose Texas over the likes of Michigan, Auburn and Oklahoma was a big selling point for Watson, who wound up choosing the Texas over Texas Tech and LSU.
“That definitely played a factor, having someone come in in the same situation as me,” Watson said. “We want to win, we have the same goals. We feel like going into this situation, it’s a great opportunity to compete on the biggest stage. I talk to (Anderson) maybe once a day, every other day. We’ve been very interactive. I feel like he’s my brother already. I’m just ready to get there, show that we can compete with the best of the best.”
Ironically, it could be Anderson’s play as the Longhorns’ potential starting left tackle that could help springboard Watson to a solid season if things go according to plan. When the two first met, Anderson said he and Watson hit it off immediately and they realized they had many of the same goals for their last year of college football – including making a big impact on a program that would provide them exposure and give them a chance to win a lot of ball games. Texas checked all the boxes for both players.
“I’m really excited about Tre going there. I met him for the first time when he came to the spring game. I didn’t need to say much. His film speaks for what his abilities are,” Anderson said. “He’s in the same position as me, trying to prepare for next level with this last year.
“We just sat down, talked and I said ‘Hey, what do we want do this year, what imprint do you want to leave on college football before we go?’ We kind of came to the idea that being able to make an imprint on college football at the University of Texas was unquestionable.”
Watson will head to Austin next Friday. Anderson will report on May 29. Once they’re on campus, both said they’re ready to hit the ground running. Both players have been hard at work this spring getting their bodies in peak physical condition to make sure they’re prepared. Anderson has been doing workouts sent to him by Texas strength and conditioning coach Yancy McKnight, while Watson has been focused on rehabbing an ACL injury he suffered early in the 2017 season.
“I have been exited this whole semester, especially when I signed with Texas. I had a specific goal I was working towards. It’s been excitement, but also, it’s been working every day, constant communication with coach McKnight, who I can’t wait to work with,” Anderson said. “I think he’s going to be a reason behind a lot of my growth this summer. I got the workouts from him, trying to get those in. I haven’t felt disconnected because of the amount of work I’ve put in.
“My commitment Texas is twofold, goes both ways. I have a responsibility to this university for giving me a chance to help them in every way possible to win games this year. I’ll be doing my best to maximize my ability to help the team and this offensive line.”
Watson is not yet fully cleared from his injury, but said he’s very close. At the end of June, it’ll be nine months since he suffered the injury and he’s been doing everything he can to get back to full strength. In fact, when he’s cleared, he plans to be better and stronger than he was pre-injury.
“I’ve been working every day. I went home SoCal, rehabbed, trained this whole semester,” Watson said. “I’m ahead of schedule. I will be more than 100 percent by the start of the season.”
The Longhorns, in Tom Herman’s first year, had to claw their way to a 7-6 record in 2017 but finished the season on a high note, defeating Missouri in the Texas Bowl. By all accounts, Texas’ momentum has carried over into the off-season and there’s a level of confidence inside the program that the Longhorns could be poised for continued improvement in 2018. As graduate transfers with only one season of eligibility remaining, both Anderson and Watson said it was imperative for them to select a school where they felt they would win a lot of games, and both feel Texas is on the right track.
“I think coach Herman as a coach, as a leader, the culture he’s trying to put into that program is very impressive to me,” Anderson said. “I had heard a bunch of stories while at Rice about the UofH (Houston) program and how he turned that around. I see that happening at Texas. There’s no question in my mind this year’s team will be a lot different than last year. From what I’ve seen in spring ball, talking to the guys up there, we’re going to shock the world up there. It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Like Anderson, Watson feels Texas is on the cusp of greatness and he’s hopeful that the addition of two experienced graduate transfers can help accelerate the process of returning the Longhorns to the position of conference and even national title contenders.
“Last year was coach’s first year in, so you have to know that’s a transition period. Coming into year two, they were just missing little pieces here and there. Now you have me and Calvin coming in, they guys coming in with their recruiting class, plus the guys there already are used to the coaching staff, buying in to what they’re preaching,” Watson said. “Year two is a great opportunity. They came in last year won the bowl game, which was a huge step for a first-year coach.
“Now you have some experience form me and Calvin’s point of view, you have some experience players at O-line and in the backfield, Sam (Ehlinger) has experience under his belt, I just got a different vibe from them. Being on my official, their mindset was that they’re ready. All they talked about was wining, building that culture, that environment.”