Orangebloods - Griggs is taking his recruitment slowly, hears from Texas

Griggs is taking his recruitment slowly, hears from Texas
The long list of top 2022 guards in the state of Texas definitely includes point guard Bryce Griggs. A household name in high school and grassroots basketball for a long time, Griggs enters his final AAU season with one goal in mind.
"Just try to win Peach Jam and take my team as far as I can,” said Griggs who has been playing for JL3 Elite this spring.
Listed at 6-2, 180 pounds, Griggs made a name for himself early in his high school career because of his natural gift for scoring. He scored 38 points as a freshman at Hightower in his first game. Sold out crowds watched him play middle school games. Some guards simply look born to score with an instinctive feel for creating space and finding buckets from anywhere, and Griggs fits that mold. However, he’s working to improve other parts of his game during his final AAU season.
“Defense. Just improving my skills everyday. If I have a bad game, just impacting the game somewhere else other than scoring,” said Griggs about areas he’s working to improve.
And even though he could probably create a shot for himself any possession he wanted, Griggs enjoys creating for his teammates and gifting them easy buckets as well.
“Just assisting, getting my guys involved I take pride in that,” he said.
Currently, Griggs’ recruitment has a local, Lone Star State feel to it, which isn’t a surprise considering the local programs have heard about Griggs for years. He takes pride in being from Houston and even has Instagram photos from workouts with James Harden.
“All the Texas schools - Baylor, Houston, Texas and so on,” responded Griggs when asked who he’s hearing from the most and consistently in recruiting.
As for the Longhorns, Griggs heard from Chris Beard and Ulric Maligi when they were at Texas Tech. Now, he’s hearing more often from Texas, a program that really appreciates his competitiveness.
“Because I'm a dog and I get everybody involved and I can get mine,” responded Griggs about why Texas is interested in him. “And I have a great IQ as a point guard.”
Like his offensive game in the half-court, Griggs isn’t in any hurry to make a decision about his college destination, and he added that he doesn’t feel one school is making him more of a priority than others, “right now.”
As the world slowly gets back to normal, the four-star prospect is looking forward to making some actual visits to college campuses to get a better feel for those programs and the recruiting process. Look for him to start thinking about a list sometime later in the summer.
“I’m just taking it slow,” he said about recruiting and a possible decision. “I haven’t even gotten on campus at schools yet. I don’t know what it’s like because of COVID and stuff.”