Gunner Rivers, son of NFL great Philip Rivers, talks Texas camp visit

“First time here. It went well. I enjoyed it,” Rivers said. “It was good talking to all the coaches. I had a good time.”

There were some big names at the Texas Longhorns Elite Camp on Sunday, but perhaps no name was more recognizable – or created more of a buzz – than that of Gunner Rivers . The son of former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers and a Rivals100 member, Rivers is a big name in recruiting circles due to his talent and his last name, and the Longhorns had him on campus for the first time on Sunday.

The 6-2, 175-pound Rivers tends to keep a pretty low profile and avoid the media spotlight, but he said following his camp performance that it was the reputation of the UT coaches that made him want to get to Austin for a visit.

“Mainly the coaches. Coach Sark has done a really good job here,” Rivers said. “I talked to coach Sark after the camp. He told me I did pretty well. I enjoyed it.”

Up next, Rivers said he may attend some camps closer to his home in Fairhope (AL). Stops at Alabama and Auburn are likely, and an appearance at North Carolina State, where his father played, is also a possibility. As for the time at Texas, Rivers said he enjoyed getting the chance to work with Sarkisian and QB coach A.J. Milwee.

“It’s all at the highest level,” Rivers said of Texas.

As a 2027 prospect, Rivers has plenty of time to work through the recruiting process and sort through a group of offers that currently includes programs like Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, North Carolina State and Oregon. When it comes time to really dig in, he says he has an idea of what elements will be important.

“Development is one thing, and just the right coaches,” Rivers said. “My best fit for me, and just whichever can make me the most successful.”

A four-star prospect, Rivers ranks No. 56 on the Rivals100. Last year, as a sophomore, he threw for just shy of 4,000 yards in 14 games, completing 63 percent of his passes and tossing 36 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions.