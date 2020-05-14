“I feel like it’s like a relationship that you’re supposed to make with the player. I feel like they’re making it and they’re doing this whole process right,” Presley said. “I talk to coach Coleman. “Bryan Carrington, I actually play him in Madden all the time.”

The Texas Longhorns are a fairly recent offer for Presley, with UT officially entering the race in early March. Presley said he’s started to develop a good relationship with members of the Texas staff, including wide receivers coach Andre Coleman and Director of Recruiting Bryan Carrington.

“A few of the schools, I knew I was going to have them in my top 10,” Presley said. “I already knew those were some of the schools I’d want to go to. Some of them, a couple of them, were places I wanted to see more of.”

Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley has close to 30 scholarship offers, but he said he had a pretty good idea that some schools were higher on his list than others. In order to cut out some of the clutter, Presley recently released a top 10 of Southern Cal, Cal, Ole Miss, Baylor, Louisville, Utah, Texas, Michigan, Michigan State and Arkansas.

An outside receiver with good size and speed (6-3, 190), Presley is interested in seeing Texas’ offense under new coordinator Mike Yurcich. At this point, he and Coleman have mostly been focused on building their relationship rather than diving too much into Xs and Os of the UT scheme.

“He hasn’t said much about that stuff yet, or where I’ll be in the offense. We’re more just talking about what we’re doing during this quarantine thing, things like that,” Presley said.

Presley may continue to trim his list down to five schools in the near future and he’s hopeful the ongoing dead period will be lifted soon so he can begin to take visits and work towards a decision. While a lot of players have been making early commitments of late, Presley said he wants to see some college campuses in person before he makes such a big decision.

“It wouldn’t be genuine,” he said of a possible commitment.

When it does come time to decide, Presley said he’ll look at a number of factors, but depth charts and an opportunity to see the field early will be key factors.

“Playing time. I don’t want to go to one of these schools and be on the bench,” Presley said. “I’ve always started my whole life. I’m not trying to stop that in college. That’s never been my plan. I plan on starting early.”

A three-star prospect, Presley has been clocked at 4.45 in the 40-yard dash, he’s terrific at high pointing the football and he takes pride in his blocking abilities. He caught 42 passes for 784 yards and 8 touchdowns last year in earning first-team all-district honors.