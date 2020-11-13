Orangebloods - Hamm, Cunningham fit what Shaka is looking for in role players...

Make no mistake, all great college basketball teams need good role players. Cunningham and Hamm are best positioned to be valued complimentary pieces that do the little things to help their team win and play with consistent effort. They’re not concerned with scoring, although both can provide that occasionally. And they don't shy away from contact or lack aggressiveness, particularly Cunningham, who became a bit of a cult hoops hero to end last season.



“Brock and Royce, I think it's a great question and it's a great point,” responded Shaka Smart when asked about their impact last season and importance of role players. “You know, we really, really need role players. We need guys that aren't afraid to say, ‘Hey, this is my role. This is what I do. I love doing it. And I'm going to do it every game, not just this game, and then maybe another time down the road.’ And I think Brock and Royce are two prime candidates for that. We've talked a lot about that with them.”



During Texas’s surprising 2020 finish, Hamm and Cunningham were thrust into more minutes and became the glue needed to repair an injured, literally, and broken team. You wouldn’t know it if you only scouted box scores, although the duo combined for 22 rebounds and 16 points during UT’s thrilling win at Oklahoma. But visually, the duo’s effort, toughness, and physicality were unmistakable and so was their impact on teammates and the game.



“Those guys when they're at their best they're flying around. They're playing with a level of violence about them,” said Smart.



Yes, there’s one of those buzzwords again.



“You know it may not be the most like technically sound or aesthetically pleasing [thing], but it's pleasing from the standpoint of being violent and being aggressive. That's pleasing, and we need more than that,” Smart stated. “So, I think for those guys it's a matter of them focusing on being that one play at a time, on a consistent basis. And if they're willing and able to do that. Then there's certainly a prominent place for them on the floor.”



Before Hamm and Cunningham played their roles in sparking a dramatic late-season turnaround, the visual images of Texas Basketball cried out for more violence and physicality. Georgetown whipped Texas physically. A month later, Providence did the same. It wasn’t a surprise when Baylor flexed its muscle to open Big 12 play, and when the Big 12’s king of physicality, fouling and offensive rebounding, West Virginia, bullied and embarrassed Texas by hammering it 97-59 a couple weeks later.



During those games, Cunningham played a total of seven minutes. Hamm played more, but his grand total only reached 27 minutes. A team crying out for someone to come out and at least flex and willingly join the brawl didn’t use its two forwards/bigs who best fit that need. And when Texas didn’t have a choice, Hamm and Cunningham proved more than capable. Heck, they proved to be the culture and glue guys Smart has so desperately tried to find and develop. They rubbed off on their teammates too.



So, as Smart and his staff try to come up with a rotation plan, which Smart fairly labeled as the biggest challenge facing the coaching staff because of the wealth of experience and talent, they shouldn’t make overly it complicated when it comes to role players. While coaches always want guys to prove their consistency in practice and willingness to do what’s asked to fit a role, Smart can learn a valuable lesson from last year’s finish.



When Cunningham and Hamm knew they were going to play each night and knew they were needed to fill a specific role, they were more comfortable and much better able to do it. They weren’t perfect. As the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State proved, they weren’t always consistent. But when Texas was revived and played its best basketball, they were a part of it. The way the rotation arrived to that point in 2019-20 shouldn’t cloud the 2020-21 role player picture. Play them. How could a team that wants to be more violent and aggressive afford not to?



