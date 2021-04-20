Orangebloods - Hansen was brilliant at Texas State, No. 3 Texas extended win streak to 14

Perhaps the best quality the No. 3 Longhorns (31-8) have exhibited this season, especially during their 14-game win streak, is their ability to figure out ways to win games differently. Tonight, they received a fantastic start from Pete Hansen, and although their bats were relatively quiet, the Longhorns played excellent defense, ran the bases aggressively, and came up with enough clutch hits to beat Texas State 5-1. Texas State (15-23) appeared poised to frustrate Hansen with a run in the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead, but once the lefty settled in, he displayed the best way he can try to resemble his dominant 2020 form. Hansen found the feel for his breaking stuff and changeup around the third or fourth inning and began to change speeds effectively, move the ball up-and-down and to both sides of the plate, and kept Texas State off balance with an array of offspeed pitches with the occasional fastball or cutter mixed in. The swing and miss fastball that plays above its velocity like last season still isn’t present, but Hansen was able to cruise through 8.1 innings efficiently (92 pitches) and effectively because he showcased his full arsenal and simply executed and pitched very well. Before a smiling David Pierce, in anticipation of some pushback, pulled him with one out in the ninth inning, Hansen retired 17-straight batters. That’s brilliant. And while the move by Pierce to get Hansen out of the game was a tad surprising given how low-stress so many of his pitches were, it’s understandable because Hansen has basically been trying to build up all season... READ THE REST OF OUR POSTGAME STORY AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

