Hard in the Paint: Texas vs. Oklahoma (GIF breakdown)
Tuesday night, Texas went on the road and took down Oklahoma, giving them their fifth quad-one win of the year. The Longhorns won, 80-78 in overtime, scoring 36 points in the paint en route to the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news