Orangebloods - Has The Eyes of Texas issue been put to bed?

Orangebloods.com has learned that Texas president Jay Hartzell, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte and Texas head football coach Tom Herman met with the Texas football team on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing Eyes of Texas situation.

While we're still working to confirm some of the finer details of the what was said and how it is being received by the players, we can report the following:

a. It was communicated to the players that the expectation moving forward will be that the players will stand during the playing of the school song.