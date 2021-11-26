He's back ... Jaylon Guilbeau gives Texas a commitment

Out of Port Arthur Memorial, Guilbeau has always stayed in contact with the UT coaches, even giving Texas an unofficial visit shortly after he decommitted. But he had appeared to be pretty solid in his Horned Frog pledge until TCU and Gary Patterson parted ways. Last weekend, Guilbeau was in Austin for an unofficial visit to watch the Longhorns play Kansas, and that set the wheels in motion for him to flip back to Texas.

A one-time early commitment for the Texas Longhorns, Guilbeau opened up his recruitment in July of this year before committing to TCU in September despite continued flirtations with the UT staff. Moments ago, Guilbeau announced that he once again had a change of heart, flipping his commitment back to the Longhorns.

At 6-0 and 175 pounds, Guilbeau is ranked as a Rivals250 member, checking in at No. 156 nationally. He becomes the Longhorns’ 23rd commitment in the 2022 recruiting class and is UT’s third defensive back commitment, joining Austin Jordan and BJ Allen.

Guilbeau actually committed to Texas initially under Tom Herman’s staff. The new UT staff, with Terry Joseph leading the way, did a good job of easing Guilbeau’s initial concerns during the transition and then built on their relationship over the course of Guilbeau’s recruitment. The Texas staff has sold Guilbeau on his versatility and ability to come in and compete early with the Longhorns expected to lose some veteran pieces of its secondary.

“They’re telling me they need DBs. Once Josh Thompson and DJ (D’Shawn Jamison) leave, they’re not going to have a lot of guys,” Guilbeau told OB earlier this year. “They’re looking for corners, for a secondary to come in, dominate the program, turn everything back up, bring it back to Texas.”

A four-star prospect, Guilbeau will be an early enrollee for Texas.