- Herman’s opening statement:



“That was fun. That was a lot a fun. I’ve had, I think our coaches have had, I think our players have had the most fun that we’ve had on the practice field since we’ve been here. It was good to see the pads on today, and a semblance of real football. Not quite real football just yet, but at least we got to make contact with people. We had a surface area to use our hands. We could [collide] a little bit. Not contact, but we could bump around a little bit, block people, all that good stuff. I told the guys after practice, the way that a head coach determines if it was a good practice or not is both sides of the ball had success at different times, and that was the case today. Also, if the effort is great, if guys are flying around and not taking plays off, being where they’re supposed to be. There were times when both sides of the ball had success. I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”



- Herman said the running back room is better because of development and recruiting. Tre Watson and Keaontay Ingram bring an added dimension, according to Herman.



- The offensive installation during training camp has been “better,” according to Herman:



“I say that. I think we’re better. It’s hard to glean much from a day with no pads. At least, when’re you’re playing against our scheme on defense, at least there aren’t guys running free in the backfield, we know what to do, we know how to do it, our fundamentals are better. We’ll see as we start progressing, getting tired and putting full pads on. Camp is a marathon, not a sprint. Through two days in short, and a day-and-a-half in pads, I think we’ve certainly developed. I think we’re on our way, in terms of development.”



- Herman said Samuel Cosmi has the ability to start at left or right tackle. Cosmi has also received reps at guard. He believes it is a four-man race between Calvin Anderson, Denzel Okafor, Derek Kerstetter and Cosmi.



- Caden Sterns’ ball skills have impressed Herman. Sterns had an interception off a tipped pass on Sunday. - Herman expects to see several receivers play during training camp because of the depth at that position. He anticipates having between three to four go-to guys by the end of camp, plus another three receivers who will receive playing time this season.



- Herman said his quarterbacks have been told if a receiver has man-to-man coverage with no help, that should be their first option.



- Herman on why quarterback Cameron Rising previously received first-team reps:



“You need a third. Today, he didn’t, but he got reps with the threes today in a scrimmage, move the ball, situation. Casey Thompson has had a really good three days, too. That was just day one.”



- Overall, Herman is happy with the depth on this year’s team, and the NCAA’s decision to increase training camp participants from 105 to 110 in 2018. As a result, Herman said Rising and Thompson have received a lot of reps because they are able to run more offense vs. defense periods during practice.



- Monday is an off day for the players, which means it is time to receive treatments. Herman said they will bring in massage therapists, the entire strength staff will utilize foam rollers, TheraGuns and tempering rods. In addition, Texas will bring in a trailer full of Cyro Chambers. Herman said, “These guys put their bodies through a lot for this University and this program. Any opportunity we get to help them prepare and repair their bodies at a world-class level, we’re going to give it to them.”



- Herman enjoys watching pursuit drills because it allows him to see how the real hustlers are in contrast to figuring it out in the season opener. In addition, Herman believes the presence of a head coach adds credence to the drill. Herman said, “That’s who we are. That one drill right there, that’s who we are. We’re going to run to the football. When the first gut gets there, he’s going to take his shot with everything he’s got because he knows he’s got 10 other dudes giving everything they got to come clean up after him. I want to evaluate who the real guys are, and then give it that level of importance.”



- Herman said his kickers have kicked field goals and extra points in practice without a rush, and done well. However, he has not seen a kicking chart yet, and will worry about that later in training camp.