Orangebloods - HOOPS: "He literally ran in from the right corner and dunked on everybody."

The topic of Greg Brown III came up when Jones mentioned Texas wanting to play with more violence and aggressiveness the upcoming season. Those are two words Shaka Smart has mentioned every media setting since Brown was signed about the team and also about his five-star freshman. When did Jones realize on the court that Brown was different?



"It was in pickup literally… well, it's really been every time I've watched him play. But it was one particular time like literally two days ago in pickup he literally ran in from the right corner and dunked on everybody," said Jones about his freshman teammate making sure with his facial expression to emphasize the everybody part. "I mean literally armpit above the rim and dunked on everybody. I was like man I haven't seen a 19-year-old jump like this in person. And I'm like, man, I was a guy who had a lot of bounce. Jericho has a lot of bounce. I've never seen nobody who just can run and take off like he can."



Are teammates still challenging at the rim in practice knowing he could put them all on a poster?



"That’s why I’m surprised everybody jumps with him. Nobody is scared to jump with him. And the only reason why he gets them is if he like if it’s sneaky. I mean that's the one thing: he's tall with sneaky bounce. Some guys have to gather up. He’s just in an instant," Jones said as he snapped his fingers. "And he's off the ground. But there are a lot of challenges. I know Royce is definitely going to. Jericho, Kai, so he's… it's not like he's just jumps higher than anybody else on the team. It’s just the sneakiness; the uncertainty of when he might take off is what separates him."



Jones praised the team's competitiveness in workouts so far, and Brown is absolutely contributing to that mindset.



