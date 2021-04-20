Orangebloods - Hoops notes: Ramey, Sims and optimism around the program

Addressing the speculation about Courtney Ramey, latest buzz on Jericho Sims' decision, unique optimism from longtime sources and more hoops notes.

CLICK HERE TO TO DISCUSS TEXAS BASKETBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES

Not an Orangebloods.com member? We have an unbelievable, limited-time deal for Longhorns fans. Buy one month, and get four months free!. No gimmicks, no hoops to jump through. Come inside, see what you think and we're confident you'll want to stick around for the long haul.

- New users, click HERE to sign up with the promo code.

- Returning free users and past subscribers ... sign in first, and start here to use the promo code.

Don't miss this opportunity to get FOUR MONTHS FREE of Orangebloods.com.

---- OrangeBloods.com - Buy a monthly subscription, and get an additional four months FREE. (Please read the terms of service. Your additional four free months will be granted after your first payment ($9.94 + tax) is fully processed, typically after 72 hours but within a week. Your subscription will renew at $9.95/month after the promotional period ends, unless you cancel. This offer can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network).