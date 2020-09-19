Orangebloods - Horns score commitment from 2022 Rivals250DB Jaylon Guilbeau

The Texas Longhorns are off to a very good start to their 2022 recruiting class with commitments from two of the top offensive prospects in the entire country in Quinn Ewers and Phaizon Wilson. Moments ago, Texas collected its first defensive commitment in the 2022 class when defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau announced he too had given the Longhorns a pledge.

A 6-0, 175-pounder out of Port Arthur Memorial, Guilbeau held offers from more than 15 schools at the time of his commitment, with programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M and Southern Cal all having entered the race. The Rivals250 member has always been high on Texas ever since UT offered back in February, and today made his decision official.

In Guilbeau, the Longhorns land one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects and a guy who is equally adept in both coverage and in being physical at the line of scrimmage.

“Over the past few months at various workouts and the 7v7 setting, Guilbeau has flashed the ability to jam at the line of scrimmage and disrupt receivers’ release,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “That’s another area of his game that allows Guilbeau to be physical and cover in various settings.”

A first-team all-district performer last year for Memorial, Guilbeau is a player who is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. With two years of high school ball left before he gets to Austin, there’s a lot to like in the four-star corner’s game.

“He has continued to improve over the past year-plus and is a reliable tackler in the open field that is not shy about being physical,” Spiegelman said. “He high-points the ball and plays well over the top, in trail technique and with a cushion. He makes natural, smooth transitions while in coverage, but needs to continue to improve timing a bit.”

Guilbeau becomes yet another recruiting win for Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, who has quickly solidified himself as one of the best recruiters in the area. Guilbeaus is the Longhorns’ third overall pledge in the 2022 class, joining five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and four-star receiver Phaizon Wilson.