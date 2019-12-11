1) How far away is Texas?

The TLDR version: not far.



Whether you enjoy your glass half full or see it as half empty, the Longhorns aren’t far away from being the team you want them to be. Seriously, they’re not. Well, at least according to the statistics and recent history.



Perhaps that makes the 2019 season even more infuriating for Texas fans. They know the Big 12 was there for the taking, and they know Texas wasted a prime opportunity. They know that what they often saw on Saturdays was a team that needed better direction, developing, planning, and coaching, which was then supported by Tom Herman’s decision to hire two new coordinators.



But what they also know is this isn’t a rebuild sponsored by Charlie Strong and Fathead. Under Strong, Texas finished 53rd, 68th, and 49th in F/+ overall rankings. Under Herman, Texas has finished 41st, 25th, and is currently 28th. Obviously, the 28th ranking this season immediately grabs attention and supports many of the questions and recent coaching staff moves. What’s also obvious is Texas has removed itself from the pit of misery and is on the fringe of breaking through. That is, of course, contingent upon Herman nailing these two coordinator hires, building a better coaching staff, and maximizing the program.



At Texas, there are no rewards for being close. No one rushes to add four numbers to the side of the stadium for almost being good. That said, history has shown that Texas is a couple of good coordinator hires away from competing at the highest level.



I took a look back at each team since 2010 that either won its conference and played in a top bowl with two losses or fewer at the end of the regular season. If a team ends the regular season with three losses, it wasn’t in the College Football Playoff picture, and definitely wasn’t the best team in its conference. The bar for Texas is higher. As fun as the Sugar Bowl win last season was for Texas and its fans, it was supposed to be a big step in the right direction and not a final destination.



Let’s take a look at those teams offensively and defensively:



