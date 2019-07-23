“I was supposed to go up to Michigan this weekend. After Jalen committed on Sunday, it kind of hit me,” Conner said. “Like I think I know where I’m supposed to be. I’ve played with him since fifth grade, have won multiple state 7 on 7 championships, two national championships. I just think that’s where I belong.”

According to Conner, Texas was always high on his list, but seeing Milroe make his decision was the icing on the cake in his decision.

Texas picked up a huge 2021 commitment on Sunday evening when top national quarterback Jalen Milroe gave the Longhorns a pledge. That commitment is already paying off, as it has helped Texas land yet another standout commitment in that same class, with offensive lineman Hayden Conner giving the Longhorns a bit of an unexpected commitment on Tuesday morning to continue Texas’ impressive recruiting run.

Conner has always had Texas high on his list but had never intended to commit so early. Earlier this summer, he said he’d make a decision when it just felt right, but he didn’t know how he’d separate one school from the pack. He said the decision to make his commitment literally hit him on Sunday when he learned that Milroe had committed to Texas.

“It hit me when (Milroe) committed, hit me when I found out,” Conner said. “It was like, Okay, that pretty much lit the fire. It was between Michigan and Texas. Once he did that it lit the fire and it just exploded.”

Conner has changed his plans and will now visit Texas on Friday instead of Michigan. Now that he’s committed, he said he’ll go to work on other top prospects in the 2021 class, including a stellar class of Houston-area offensive linemen.

“That’s the plan. Anybody that wants to come,” Conner said when asked who he’ll be recruiting on UT’s behalf.

A four-star prospect, Conner becomes the Longhorns’ fourth commitment of the 2021 class. He chose Texas over Michigan, Texas A&M and Stanford.