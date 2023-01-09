Ryan Niblett was one of the earliest commits of the Texas 2023 recruiting class. He announced his pledge to the Longhorns back in April, choosing to play on the 40 Acres over opportunities from programs around the nation.

Steve Sarksian prioritized Niblett on the recruiting trail. That led the Houston standout to commit to the Longhorns. And it was those relationships that reinforced to Niblett why he chose Texas to begin with.

“I have a good relationship with all of the coaches. And all of them have a good relationship with each other,” Niblett told Orangebloods. “I’m real close with all of them.”

Niblett had been committed to the Longhorns for months leading up to the Early Signing Period. But that did not stop the nearby Houston Cougars from making a run at the speedy receiver. He ended up officially visiting the Cougars in December.

An in-home visit from the Longhorns, though, shut the door on Niblett’s recruitment. He was reminded where he wanted to go for college and put pen to paper shortly after to make it official.

“UT came down a week after I took my official visit (to Houston),” said Niblett. “They talked to me, and it made me open my eyes about why I chose Texas.”