Orangebloods - How Texas handled the Baylor game being postponed, injury notes, more

Unfortunately, due to Baylor’s COVID-19 issues, we didn’t get to see what the Longhorns looked like against one of the true, unquestioned national title contenders and the preseason pick to win the toughest league in the sport. “Obviously it would have been naive to think you could go through the whole season and not deal with any type of disruption,” said Shaka Smart today during a Zoom conference with the local media. “These are just the times that we're in right now. Our guys have done a really good job preparing and were really excited about the game, but under the theme of, ‘control what you can control,’ it's our job to move on to what's next and start preparing for our next opponent, Sam Houston State. “Assume that that Baylor game is going to get rescheduled at some point. Again, that's outside of our control. That occurs at the Big 12 level. And all we can do is do our best to stay safe, continue to practice and improve. Focus on the growth of our players, growth of our team. And the next time we do get an opportunity to play, put our best foot forward.”

Now ranked No. 11 in the updated AP Top 25, Texas used the unexpected break from game action to focus on itself.



“Just ourselves; working on ourselves,” responded Smart when asked what the unexpected break from game action did to the focus areas in practice. “Our guys have done a good job of understanding that every game we play is an ‘us’ game. Sometimes in the past we've gotten so caught up in the opponents, and for good reason. I mean when you play a really good team like a Baylor, there's a lot to focus on that they do and they do well to try to counteract. But all the areas where we need to improve and get better on offense and on defense individually, as a team, those are going to be there certainly this early in the year whether you put a ton of focus on the other team or not. So, I think a game gets cancelled, and it gives you the chance to get back to, ‘Okay where do we need to be great? Where do we need to improve?"



Based on Smart’s near laugh and facial reaction to a question about defensive rebounding today, it’s obvious he’s not pleased with that area and it’s something that’s been a non-stop emphasis in practice. Offensively, making sure the ball doesn’t stick with the guards has been a focal point as well. A way to tell if the Texas offense is truly functioning early in the clock like it should is to see if any guard is holding the ball and waving for a screen. If you see that, chances are the coaches aren’t thrilled.



Smart and his program have discussed for months the possibility of cancellations and COVID-19 issues during the season. Longhorn players were very excited and looking forward to the challenge, but know this type of issue is the new reality...



