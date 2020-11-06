Orangebloods - How unique sacrifice shaped what some think was Pierce's best-ever fall

Pierce praised the character of his players, who were understandably frustrated by being held back from summer baseball, and ardently highlighted the work of his support staff, medical group, and UT for setting protocols and guiding the program through the fall. But the praise didn’t end there.



While college baseball’s roster expectations, because of the shortened 2020 season, excited many because so many veteran players across the country returned to programs, it also meant scholarship headaches for coaches. Programs juggling and projecting the use of 11.7 baseball scholarships is difficult enough on its own. Throw in a shortened MLB draft, extra year of eligibility, and seniors given a chance to return, and the numbers, even with some laxed restrictions from the NCAA, become a mathematical mess.



When looking at its scholarship and roster situation in the summer, Texas wanted to ensure it did one thing: honor its commitment to its incoming freshmen. With the help of current players and families, the Longhorns were able to achieve that. An unintentional byproduct of a collective sacrifice led to a stronger bond between incoming players and current Longhorns.



“Back in the summer… dealing with the pandemic my ultimate goal was make sure we honored all our incoming freshmen because we committed to them and they hadn’t been on campus. We just felt like it was best we honored them. That was an accomplishment but that was also possible and a credit from our other players, existing families. They were able to give up five, 10% to make that happen,” said Pierce, referencing adjusted scholarships. “I thought that was critical… to have that connection with the incoming and current kids because of the uncomfortable position to ask parents to help out and commit because of the scholarships helped bring them together.”



Pierce and the program welcomed seniors DJ Petrinsky, Austin Todd and Zach Zubia (redshirted as a freshman, but technically a senior). During conversations after the season once Texas knew seniors wouldn’t count towards the scholarship limit, Pierce quickly understood the returning veterans had a great mindset and were returning for the right reasons.



“We get the experience back, their bats; experience of being in Omaha, being in the program, knowing the expressions and knowing they’d come back with the right frame of mind… I never felt like we were really logjammed because we had a very workable number of seniors."



The old veterans receive another chance to chase a trip to Omaha, but they’ll have to deal with some jokes at their expense.



“I just enjoy those two kids (Todd and Petrinsky) and Zubia so much. It’s kind of like there are jokes everyday about their age. One is pops and one is the old guy… it’s cool having them around. The coaches love them… they’re good leaders in their own way. Todd more verbal than you think, and he’s very good with young players. Dalton Porter is blessed to be around Austin everyday… fun to watch an 18-year-old incoming player dealing with a 22, 23-year old. It’s fun.”



A player who didn’t return was Duke Ellis. The center fielder surprised many when he signed a free agent deal with the Chicago White Sox after going undrafted.



“When Duke signed it was a little pop for us. We felt we really wanted and needed him back. Duke was awesome for us,” Pierce said. “I think everyone was a little frustrated he signed because the free agency and concern for him and us… what are you going to do until the minor league system starts? What’s your plan? On the flip side, we were still pretty comfortable because Doug Hodo was our fourth outfielder at the time.”



Texas was and still is comfortable in Hodo, who played significantly last season and will again compete for playing time in 2021. However, Ellis’s departure opened the door for Texas to strike gold in the graduate transfer market.



“The grad transfer became prevalent,” said Pierce referencing the amount of returning senior players who otherwise wouldn’t have come back to school.



A very intriguing, accomplished outfielder with a great track record of success at St. John’s entered the transfer portal. Through UT’s networking, it soon figured out the two could be a perfect match. Now, Mike Antico, a career .346/.462/.544 hitter who led UT in hitting this fall, could give the Longhorns an upgrade in center field, a rare find so late in the offseason cycle; a find that would have never happened had MLB kept its original draft length.



“He’s a godsend,” Pierce said matter-of-factly. “When we got Mike… when you look at the experience, the fast twitch, speed, power, the guy is incredible. Talking about a kid you pick up that’s potentially better than what we lost. I say potentially because he hasn’t played in the Big 12 and this caliber. Not that St. John’s is not a good program, but to face the type of arms he’s going to face day in and day out [will be a new test.]



“I called him and said basically we’re not bringing you in to ease you into this. You have every opportunity to step in and be the center fielder I want you to act like a leader versus someone trying to fit in. You can bring a lot to our players and younger players immediately. He’s been great.”