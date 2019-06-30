“I think they’ve gone pretty well. Obviously, you can always do some things better. But that’s how you learn, how you grow,” Card said. “I’m just going to take the advice that I got from these two days and incorporate them over the next couple days.”

Through two days, Card has thrown the ball well, turning in a very good performance on Saturday night in an NFL Combine simulated drill and throwing a few touchdowns on Sunday in 7-on-7 practices. The Rivals100 member said there’s always room for improvement, but he’s happy with the way he’s performed so far.

“It’s gone really well. Just coming out here and competing with some of the top dudes in the country, it’s been really fun,” Card said. “I’m just coming out here and doing the best I can. It’s been really fun so far. It’s been a good experience.”

Texas quarterback commitment Hudson Card earned the honor of competing in the Elite11 Finals after a strong performance at a regional camp in Dallas back in the spring. Card, out of Lake Travis, has tested his mettle against some of the best in the country on Saturday and Sunday and has more than held his own. He’ll transition over to The Opening Finals on Monday, but so far, Card said it’s been a really good experience overall.

Current Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was one of the college counselors at Saturday and Sunday’s practices. A one-time Elite11 participant himself, Ehlinger has given Card some pointers on what to expect this week and the two have almost certainly talked some Texas football. For Card, who will find himself battling to be the guy to replace Ehlinger when Ehlinger makes the move to the NFL, the decision to commit to Texas still feels good.

“It’s amazing. It’s been my dream school ever since I was little, going to games when I was a kid and things like that,” Card said. “We’re heading in the right direction, getting better every year. It’s going in the right direction and I’m just excited to be there.”

Card committed to Texas forever ago – May of 2018 – and has never looked back. Quietly, he’s been a standout recruiter on the Longhorns’ behalf, be it communicating with other top prospects via social media, spending time with Texas targets on the UT campus or taking other prospects out on his family’s boat while they were visiting Austin. For Card, it’s all about trying to sell the University of Texas and bring in the best players into the program he can.

“All these guys, I’ve taken quite a few recruits out on the boat, just to show them a different part of Austin, give them a different feel. It’s a different deal. It’s close to downtown to where UT is. Just giving them more of an experience of Austin, seeing more of it,” Card said. “Recruiting is a big thing just because I’m so close to home and it’s easy.”

Card lists players like Lathan Ransom, Princely Umanmielen, Bijan Robinson, Mookie Cooper and Kelee Ringo as some of the guys he communicates with. He spent a lot of time with Lathan Ransom during Ransom’s recent visit to Texas, and they’ll be seeing each other again at this week’s The Opening Finals.

“We’re close,” Card said of he and Ransom. “I’ve talked to him (since the UT visit). He’s a cool dude. It was fun. We had a fun time on our visit, so I’ll definitely be talking to him.”

Also a standout in the classroom, Card wants to study business at Texas. With the Longhorns boasting one of the country’s best business schools, his choice to give UT an early commitment was pretty much a no-brainer.

“I kind of always knew I wanted to go there,” Card said. “Obviously making the decision is a little different, but I had no question about it at all. The school side of it is amazing, especially what I want to go into. Obviously, the football is amazing too.”

Most other suitors have completely backed off because they know Card is locked into his UT pledge. The 6-2, 180-pound Card has never looked at any other schools since committing – and doesn’t plan to – and he’s expecting Texas to continue its upward trajectory under Tom Herman.

“I think they’re going to improve. I think they’re going to improve every year and going to do great,” Card said. “No matter what happens, it’s not changing anything for me, but I think they’re going to grow from here. Then once I get there, we’ll just take over from there.”

Recently, Texas picked up a commitment from QB/ATH Ja’Quinden Jackson, and Longhorn fans were wondering if it would impact Card’s commitment. It hasn’t, and Card said he’s excited to have Jackson as part of the Longhorn program.

“He’s a great player. We’ll compete with one another, which will make us better,” Card said. “No matter what ends up happening, it will help us as a program so I’m excited to have him.”

A four-star prospect, Card ranks No. 89 on the Rivals100.