Huge recruiting opportunity awaits Texas this weekend
Texas invited several top recruits to the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas last Saturday. Despite a heartbreaking defeat, some prospects have come away from that game enjoying the experience and impressed by the offensive performance that the Longhorns had.
The likes of 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and 5-star offensive linemen Devon Campbell and Kam Dewberry witnessed Xavier Worthy catch nine passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and the Longhorns score 48 points.
A win would have obviously been best-case scenario for Texas. That said, an offensive explosion like that – especially with a true freshman wideout leading the way – has a chance to catch the attention from several recruits. Now, Texas is set to host a loaded group of visitors for the Longhorns’ matchup with Oklahoma State at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.
“That’s going to be a big weekend,” 4-star Texas wide receiver commit Armani Winfield told Orangebloods about this upcoming Saturday.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have circled October 16 as their big recruiting weekend of the season. Even coming off a loss, there is still some excitement surrounding this week’s game as No. 25 Texas hosts No. 12 Oklahoma State in a top-25 conference battle.
5-star class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning and 5-star class of 2022 safety Jacoby Mathews are two of the confirmed elite recruits set to be on the Forty Acres.
4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden and 4-star offensive linemen Malik Agbo and Earnest Greene will all be taking official visits to UT this weekend. Rivals100 DL Quency Wiggins, who took an unofficial visit to Texas back in June, will be back for a closer look on his official visit, as well.
Additionally, the Longhorns will welcome in the vast majority of its committed class that is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation by Rivals. Texas High linebacker Derrick Brown has made it known that he plans to do a ton of recruiting during the weekend.
“Honestly, I feel recruiting is about to get a whole lot better. All the commits are trying to make it to the Oklahoma State game,” Brown recently told Orangebloods. “We’ve got a lot of recruits coming to that game and we’re trying to get them all.”
Texas has an opportunity to impress a handful of priority prospects first-hand on Saturday, perhaps none bigger than Manning. A win and another impressive offensive showing has the chance to sway recruits in the Longhorns’ favor. A loss, however, could do the opposite.
A huge recruiting weekend awaits Texas this weekend. We’ll see if the Longhorns can take advantage of the opportunity.