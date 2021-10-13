Huge recruiting opportunity awaits Texas this weekend

Texas invited several top recruits to the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas last Saturday. Despite a heartbreaking defeat, some prospects have come away from that game enjoying the experience and impressed by the offensive performance that the Longhorns had.

The likes of 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart and 5-star offensive linemen Devon Campbell and Kam Dewberry witnessed Xavier Worthy catch nine passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns and the Longhorns score 48 points.

A win would have obviously been best-case scenario for Texas. That said, an offensive explosion like that – especially with a true freshman wideout leading the way – has a chance to catch the attention from several recruits. Now, Texas is set to host a loaded group of visitors for the Longhorns’ matchup with Oklahoma State at Darrell K. Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

“That’s going to be a big weekend,” 4-star Texas wide receiver commit Armani Winfield told Orangebloods about this upcoming Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have circled October 16 as their big recruiting weekend of the season. Even coming off a loss, there is still some excitement surrounding this week’s game as No. 25 Texas hosts No. 12 Oklahoma State in a top-25 conference battle.