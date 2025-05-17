Inside the Arc: Tre Johnson turning heads at NBA Draft Combine

Johnson won the SEC Freshman of the Year award in 2025 after averaging 20.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc this past season at Texas. Following the Combine, Johnson graded highly at both guard spots, posting combine scores of 91.9 at point guard and 76.1 at shooting guard.

Texas guard Tre Johnson tested well in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and stood out in both physical and shooting drills. Johnson measured 6-foot-5 barefoot, 190.4 pounds, with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and an 8-foot-5 standing reach. In combine drills, he recorded a 37.5-inch vertical leap, hit 68 percent of his aggregate jumpers, ran the lane agility drill in 10.49 seconds, and posted an 8-foot-2 standing reach. It’s safe to say Johnson generated positive buzz early in his draft process.

I spoke with several NBA draft experts, including NBA Draft Analyst, Babcock Hoops, and discussed his initial thoughts on Johnson’s stock following the NBA Draft lottery.

“Everything is playing out as expected for Tre Johnson this week,” Babcock said. “He measured in at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, and the draft order following the lottery puts him in a good spot. I’ve got him slotted at No. 5 to the Utah Jazz right now, but either way, I see him landing somewhere in the mid-to-high lottery, and that’s a range he should feel good about.”

When I asked another analyst about how Johnson looked at the combine, he said, “He looks very much like a top-eight pick ... I’m thinking three to eight is likely for him.”

According to Josh Robbins, Tre Johnson has met with the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors at the NBA Draft Combine.