So, how is he doing it? It begins with what happens between the ears before the Texas infield steps into the batter's box. Clemens digs in knowing he’ll probably get at least one mistake pitch, and when he gets that pitch, he’s mashing it at a high rate. “I would definitely say going into the box with a clear mind knowing that the pitcher is going to leave one ball up, knowing he’s going to make one mistake, and if he doesn’t make that mistake and makes all his pitches, just have to stay disciplined in the box,” said Clemens about what’s allowed him to have so much success this season. “If a call doesn’t go your way, just let it go. Anything to that matter. Plate discipline, making sure you take advantage of that mistake. Plate discipline has been my huge thing this year, and I definitely think I’ve matured as a player.” The key to plate discipline and hitting for Clemens is quickly picking up where the ball is leaving the pitcher’s hand. It sounds easy, but make no mistake, it’s not always easy to identify an arm-slot and immediately adjust because no pitcher is the same. Combine that with Clemens’s steady confidence, talent, and there’s a recipe for an All-American season. “I just think when you’re in the box you have to know where the pitcher’s arm-slot is, and definitely try to pick up the ball as quick as possible,” he said. “I guess I’m seeing the ball really well. I would just say having that confidence in the box – not cockiness, but confidence. Knowing that you have the mindset you’re going to beat that pitcher on that pitch; knowing that you’re better than the guy on the mound.” Maturity and confidence haven’t always been there for Clemens at Texas, though. That’s not to say he was an immature person in the past. Rather, it takes time to understand how to handle baseball failure, and maintain constant confidence. “The past two years I probably would have called my dad and said, ‘What did you think? What did you see?’ because he’s my eyes because he watches every game,” responded Clemens when asked who he leans on for advice when he struggles. “This year, I’ve matured enough to know exactly what flaw I had in the box that at-bat or I just didn’t see the ball well, or just tried to pull a pitch that was outside; anything to that nature. If I have a bad at-bat or a bad swing, I reflect on it myself and learn from my own mistakes.” Even for a player that comes from an incredible baseball background and arrived at Texas as a high school All-American, there can be self-doubt. During the early part of his Texas career, Clemens did occasionally wonder why he wasn’t hitting at a higher level. “Yeah, for sure,” responded Clemens when asked if there were time at Texas when he wondered why he wasn’t hitting better. “There’s been some times, some certain weekends my freshman and sophomore year where I was like, ‘Holy crap. How did that just happen?’ I remember my freshman year I struck out eight times versus Oklahoma State here at home and I was so confused and concerned. Am I just not seeing the ball? Am I just facing Thomas Hatch (a third-round pick of the Cubs and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year at Oklahoma State)? I feel like this year I’ve matured to get over those types of things. "If I have a terrible at-bat, I go back into the field knowing I’m going to have another chance, and I’m going to give my best effort to get a quality at-bat. Not only that, baseball is a game of failure. You’re going to fail. You have to have a short memory. I feel that shows I’ve definitely matured. I remember the years before at-bats would definitely get to me and I’d be in the box knowing I struck out the at-bat before. Now, I don’t even care if I get out. I know I’m going to get up there and have another chance to have a quality at-bat.” The results don’t lie.

There’s more to hitting than simply being confident and more mature, though. What Clemens has done so well this season is drive pitches with authority, and that happens by understanding what he’s seeing, his swing, and what the result is telling him about swing.



“It’s like, say I swing at a fastball away and I cap (hit it off the very end of the bat) it down the right field line foul. Going through my head, ‘Alright, that ball is away, just let it get deeper and drive it to left-center.’ For example, if that happens I know I’m just a little out in front and have to let the ball get deeper,” he explained about how he corrects his swing from pitch-to-pitch and from one plate appearance to the next.



Even when he wasn’t driving the baseball out of the yard consistently, Clemens always showed some raw power. Now, that raw power has turned into big-time game power.



“I’m not in the box trying to hit a home run. You put a good swing on the ball and if the guy is throwing 90-plus, you don’t have to do much,” he said about the uptick in homers. “And make sure you backspin the ball the right direction. I haven’t really tried to show any power. I know when there are people on base and bases loaded, in the back of my mind I know I could hit a grand slam. But I’m not trying to hit a home run. Just have to put a good swing on it and the ball will carry out.”



Clemens makes an important point: when a hitter generates backspin consistently when he lifts the baseball instead of topspin, the ball is going to carry farther. For example, Zach Zubia, who is also having a terrific season, has more raw power than Clemens. But there are times when Zubia hits line drives that sink into the outfield rather than carry. Meanwhile, Clemens has consistently drove the ball with more height and backspin.



The key? Where and how his hands take the barrel to the baseball.



“Basically, you have to have your hands inside the ball at all times. If you don’t, you’re going to catch the middle of the baseball, but your hands will roll over, which causes topspin,” explained the junior from Houston. “If you have your hands inside the ball, your bat path is going basically underneath and through it causing it to spin. It depends on where the pitch is, really. If it’s a middle-in pitch to me, and if I’m trying to pull it, I’m going roll over or hit a topspin double down the line. But if I pull my hands in well, and stay inside it, that ball is going to backspin.”



Clemens is aware of the launch angle and exit velocity revolution that’s stormed the gates of professional baseball. However, he doesn’t really think about those things during the season.



“In the fall we’d always mess around with exit velocity, but we were talking about exit velocity and launch angle and that’s basically all around baseball right now. That’s all they talk about around baseball. But I don’t think about anything during the season,” he said. "I just focus on the field and try to get this team rolling.”



His team is rolling, and he’s been the most integral piece. When his older brother Kacy moved on, there was a vacancy in the Texas leadership department. So, the younger Clemens filled it.



“In high school and growing up I’ve always tried to push my teammates in the right direction. Kacy last year kind of had that job, and so I let him do his thing. He did a great job. This year when everything started in the fall, I was just kind of sitting back to see if anyone was going to take that role,” Clemens stated. “So, I was like, ‘alright I’m going to do it because we have to have some sort of leader on this team.’ I’ve been trying to push my teammates in the right direction and keep the energy up; just making them have fun and focus exactly on what they’re trying to do. I’m trying to lead this team, and hopefully it works out.”



So far, so good for both Clemens and his team. In the next four or five years, Clemens wants to be in the big leagues.



“That’s definitely the goal,” he responded when asked where he sees himself in a few years. “I’ve dreamed of doing that my entire life especially with the background I have. I don’t want to be 32-years-old for my big league debut. I have to keep grinding and keep going one game at a time.”



But in the meantime, Clemens is focused on just one thing: Omaha. And he believes the Longhorns are in a great position to control their own destiny.



“We’ve talked about it… we control our own destiny. This team has a chance to make it to Omaha. If we keep our minds right, we’ll be fine,” he said.



Unfortunately for opposing pitchers, Clemens has kept a clear mind in the batter’s box this season, and there’s no reason to think he’ll stop anytime soon.