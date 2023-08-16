OB has had a chance to talk to several people about Tuesday night's practice.

Here are a few notes.

a. Three different people that were at the practice mentioned that Arch Manning had another very good practice. It's very possible that the back-up quarterback position is turning into more of a battle than most would have thought going into camp.

b. Quinn Ewers was also very sharp.

c. AD Mitchell, Isaiah Neyor and Johntay Cook all received attaboys for their work on Tuesday night.

d. C.J. Baxter continues to get more run with the first-team offense.

e. The offensive line groups remained unchanged, which means that D.J. Campbell has been running with the first-team for a week-plus. With the coaches looking to determine the depth chart following Saturday's scrimmage, he seems to have a stranglehold on the right guard position.

f. Ethan Burke and Alfred Collins were singled out on the defensive side of the ball.

g. One source told me that he felt like the offensive and defensive units were pretty evenly matched. He felt like the talent and the performances were such that both sides looked good without one seeming to have an obvious edge over the others.

