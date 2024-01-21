Offer List: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M

Evaluation: I'm a big, big fan of the 6-5, 230-pound Jackson, who has the size, athleticism and raw talent to be a super blue chip prospect on both sides of the ball - either as a tight end on offense or a defensive end on defense. Let's start with the latter, as his size profile screams future NFL prospect if he stays on that side of the ball. On top of having the frame you dream off building onto, this kid brings athleticism that allows him to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage, both as a run-stuffer and edge rusher. This kid could eventually become an All-America level strong-side defensive end in time. Meanwhile, the guy has the receiving tools and the natural instincts to play on the offensive side of the ball as a do-it-all tight end. From my set of eyes, we're talking about a player with a next-to-nothing basement if he can stay healthy and avoid all of the other things that can sidetrack a guy off the field.

Why it matters: The fact that he can play on either side of the ball at two positions that often struggle to find prospects with his physical profile makes him one of the most valuable players in his class. The fact that he comes rom East Texas and has a really shining reputation off the field just makes it better. Im 12 months from now, we're going to look back at this moment as one of the biggest commitments in the 2025 class.

Expectations: To be an NFL football player on either side of the ball in 2030 if he stays healthy.

2023 Highlights: Enjoy these Junior highlights.