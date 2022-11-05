Holland is known mostly for his incredibly high motor, ability on the glass, and defensive prowess. His athleticism pops off the charts, and he never takes a break on the floor – he’s always chasing down a rebound or playing help defense. He’s the type of guy you want to play with and hate to play against.

According to some one who coached against him, Holland is a “really physical player” who is also “super competitive” and an “incredible offensive rebounder.” He’s relentless and a nightmare to try to box out because of his energy. Coachability was another thing referenced in the description of Holland as a player. He’s very mature and “takes criticism well.” He “wants to be really good” and “values being challenged.” He’s the type of guy that will be an excellent culture fit at Texas under Chris Beard.

Holland chose Texas over Arkansas, as well as UCLA, Kentucky, Memphis, and the G-League. Instrumental in his recruitment was the vibe he got from the coaching staff: "It felt like family," he told me after a visit.

Not only is this a big deal because Holland is an elite talent, but this also opens up possibilities for a pipeline to top-notch athletic program in Duncanville. If they can continue to keep the top players in state, the sky is the limit for this Longhorns basketball team.