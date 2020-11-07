Orangebloods - Instant analysis: I wish I wasn't so negative ...

Rejoice!

The Longhorns are 5-2, are headed for the Top 20 and just finished off what might prove to be its toughest remaining regular-season game of the season at DKR Saturday.

Texas 17 West Virginia 13.

On a day when a win should be good enough, I can't help but acknowledge the empty feeling of watching the game.

The rotation at running back and wide receiver. The poor throws. The dropped passes. The silly mistakes. I find myself only thinking about all of the things I disliked more than the things I did like.

It's not fair and I want to raise my hand and admit that I'm being unfair, but I get paid to watch this football team and I might have hurled myself off a bridge if the game had gone into overtime.

I know I should focus on the positives, but I just need to make sure that we're on the same page when we discuss this team ... because it is not very good.

Still.

(Other thoughts on the game)

* Give Bijan Robinson a game ball. 113 rushing yards, 38 receiving yards and basically his fingerprints all over this win. This game wouldn't have been close if Texas had left Bijan Robinson on the field for 65-percent of the snaps on offense and carries in the running game.

READ THE REST OF KETCH'S ANALYSIS HERE (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)