Orangebloods - Instant analysis: Making progress

For today, we can talk about football.

Texas 27 Baylor 16

It wasn't the sexiest game of all-time. I'm not sure it's a game that anyone will keep on the DVR for more than a couple of days. Yet, make no mistake about it, it was a pretty complete butt-kicking.

It kind of reminded me of when I'm cooking dinner and my wife comes into the comment on all of the things she thinks I need to be doing, none of which impacts my making of the meal at all, only to see her quietly eat the meal with enough satisfaction that her initial commentary is completely rendered moot.

Isn't that what just happened?

The first quarter was awful, the entirety of the first half was an abomination for most of 30 minutes and yet when the dust settled, the Longhorns walked out of the stadium with an 11-point win in which all three phases of the game get to feel good about its contributions.

How good is Baylor? Not very to my naked eyes, but 2-2 teams can't be greedy. This game will only matter in two months if a bunch of wins follow it to the point that Texas is playing for something other than pride in December, but in a snapshot it represents progress to some degree.

Perhaps most interesting in my mind was the methodology of achieving the victory, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

With two weeks to think about who it wants to be as a team, the Longhorns came out determined to run, run and run some more in the first half. It was only marginally successful and makes me wonder whether the approach from today is something of a first step or just what the coaches felt was needed against the Bears.

Those first-quarter numbers (37 yards of total offense, 4.2 yards per carry on nine attempts and -1 yards passing)? You'd think that kind of start in Stillwater will lead to real trouble, but on this day it simply served as a non-defining chapter of a book with multiple chapters.

On to Oklahoma State we go...

(Other thoughts on the game) ...

