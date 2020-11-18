Orangebloods - Instant Analysis - New UT commit is a powerful, quick and productive DT

Key Offers: Murphy has received offers from Georgia, Colorado, Mississippi State, TCU, Utah, and many more.



Evaluation: Listed at 6-1, 295 pounds, Murphy’s size isn’t going to blow anyone away as a defensive tackle. However, he’s an intelligent player who understands playing gaps, using his leverage, and how his hand activity and quickness can make up for any size issues. With enough strength to handle his own against bigger bodies, Murphy’s punch and quickness off the ball profile well in a 4-3 scheme, and he should provide noticeable pass-rushing ability from the interior at the next level...



